The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards take place this Sunday, January 26th, and all the stars will go home with swag bag values ​​of nearly $ 10,000. Every year, celebrities are allowed to take bulging gift bags home that are replete with luxurious beauty, fashion, home decor, electronics and wellness delights – whatever. These gift bags are known to be expensive in terms of their total value – they are known to be worth the sum of more than a few down payments for a brand new car.

Of course, I love to see the Grammys and see how my favorite artists perform (and of course what they wear to the biggest music event of the year), but I give that as a self-proclaimed product junkie. Be just as excited to find out what will be included in these highly curated gift bags that the stars can use to go home. I mean, even if this year’s top participants don’t leave the show with a golden Grammy in tow, they won’t go out empty-handed, will they?

We were lucky enough to get a first look at the products that this year’s hottest nominees and artists, from Lizzo to Arianna Grande, will receive with the 2020 Grammy Awards – and as always, we’re definitely impressed with the range. As you can probably imagine, these gift bags are not just a random selection of negligent promotional gifts – I mean, they have to impress A-Listeners. There is even a Gift Bag committee that procures and assembles the contents of the bags to ensure that they meet celebrity standards. If you’re just as curious as I am, I’ve put together a list of the best (and most affordable) gifts that all of your favorite Grammy attendees will take home on Sunday.

Participants will go home with the Pixi GRAMMY gift set with three items: the Glycolic Body Lotion, the Glow Mist and the Glitter-y Eye Quad.

The gift lounge also offers Soma’s beautiful silk robes for artists and presenters. The Sensuous Silk Kimono Robe was originally designed for the brand’s first collection in 2004 and replicated for its limited heritage collection.

The Swag contains a range of wellness products that keep you fit and healthy, including 8Green’s effervescent tablets. These practical tabs make it easier for you to get started with your daily green contingent.

Quip’s luxurious toothbrushes have reinvented oral care. Grammy guests receive the brand’s latest dental innovation: refillable dental floss. It is as high quality as its incredible brush – trust me!

Grossé Japan is an award-winning museum-quality costume jewelry that uses a unique six-layer coating process and precious metals. It was worn by Marlene Dietrich and Greta Garbo. Grammy Giftees will take home pieces from the brand’s luxury collection, Grammy 2020.

The compact tile sticker is the smallest member of the tile family and the simplest tracking solution to date. The sticker is waterproof and comes with a self-adhesive back so that it can easily be attached to almost anything you could lose. Talk about a useful gift.

Grammy guests will also receive an Oxygenetix Total Beauty Package that includes the revolutionary Oxygenating Foundation, Oxygenating Hydro-Matrix, and a selection of VI Derm products for a full year. It also includes ViPeel treatment from VI Aesthetics in Beverly Hills with Dr. Sheila Nazarian and / or in NYC with Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich.

Wellness loot like this first-class neck and back massager is also available in the gift lounge. The Naipo oCuddle shoulder massager has an ergonomic U-shape that wraps around the neck and shoulder area and feels like you are just cuddling.

Transparent sunglasses are designed to protect your eyes from UV damage and help you stand out. These celebrity-recognized colors are sure to be a hit with Grammy attendees.

Cereal doesn’t seem to be the most exciting bucket bag, but believe me, it’s addictive and good for your gut.

Grammy guests receive a range of the latest and greatest covergirl product launches, including a selection from the latest collections and proven bestsellers from the legendary drugstore brand.

The O.G. Brain Sensing Headband is like a personal meditation assistant. The device helps you relax and recharge as there is real-time feedback. This research-related EEG device records your mental activities and translates them into the guiding sounds of the weather.

Who doesn’t love a good sheet mask? It’s the ultimate boon to self-sufficiency, and celebrities will leave a long night of celebrations behind with this 5-minute moisturizing mask to revitalize tired skin the next day.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to give people style. We only offer products that we believe you love as much as we do. Please note that if you buy something, we may receive a small commission on the sale by clicking a link in this story.