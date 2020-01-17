Grammy Academy Recording fired Deborah Dugan

On January 16, Deborah Dugan was placed on administrative leave and effectively removed from her position as President and CEO of the Recording Academy.

The event, which took place just ten days before the Grammy Awards, shocked insiders and stunned an industry already in shock from a series of power shifts.

According to the Academy’s official statement to the New York Times, the decision was made because of “a formal allegation of misconduct by a female senior member of the Recording Academy team”, who Leads the Board of Directors to “(place) the CEO of the Recording Academy, Deborah Dugan is on administrative leave with immediate effect. The Council also retained the services of two independent independent investigators to conduct independent investigations into the allegations” , continues the press release. “The Board of Directors has determined that this action is necessary to restore the confidence of the members of the Recording Academy, to restore the morale of the employees of the Recording Academy and to allow the Recording Academy to focus on its mission of serving all creators. of music. The chairman of the board, Harvey Mason Jr. serve as interim president and chief executive officer pending the completion of the investigation. The Recording Academy’s board of directors is committed to fostering a safe, diverse and inclusive workplace, music industry and society, “he said.

Almost immediately after the news was announced, sources close to the Academy began to question these allegations of misconduct. According to Variety, sources accused the Academy of having organized a “coup” against a new leader who was trying to change the system. If this is true, it would reveal that the prejudices already known to torment the Academy are much more deeply rooted (and resolutely preserved) than anyone knew.

Agent for Change: How Deborah Dugan challenged the Academy



“Who are most of the academy and board executives? Seniors resistant to change,” said an anonymous source. “It was too much change for them, too soon.”

During his stay at the Academy, Dugan worked to reshape it from many angles, particularly with regard to his use of finance. Prior to dismissal, Dugan apparently sent a note to the board expressing concern about “voting irregularities, financial mismanagement,” exorbitant and unnecessary “bills and conflicts of interest involving board members of administration, executive committee and outside lawyers of the academy, “according to the Variety article.

Another source added: “She may have asked questions like” Why is the painting so big? “and” Why are we spending so much money “on certain executives and certain expenses. There are people who have been there for years who knew they were going to be laid off and who knew they would not get a job as well paid elsewhere. “

In a note sent weeks before his dismissal, Dugan expressed the feeling that “something was wrong with the Academy at all”. She was trying to bring about structural change, also trying to address some of the academy’s diversity issues. “There is much more communication and considerable effort has gone into ensuring that we are more inclusive and more diverse,” she said of her new visions. “I want us to be in the industry, but also ahead – pioneers and not catching up.”

There were significant friction between Dugan and the Academy. “I know a lot of the board members couldn’t handle it,” said an insider. Some have attributed this to Dugan’s ignorance of board traditions. “It is heartbreaking for people who care deeply about the organization that someone they trust to fill the job quickly becomes at odds with the organization,” a source told Hollywood Reporter. “Once there were indications that she was not cooperating with staff and the board, everything went surprisingly quickly and in a very complex way,” they added. “It was not like a single incident. It was a series of problems. I think it goes far beyond mere adequacy.”

Another source was more critical of the board. “She was a huge source of discomfort for everyone there because she believed she was going to become a change agent, but they really don’t want change at all,” they said. “They had ingrained ways of doing business and everything she tried to change was greeted with” This is not how we do it.

Allegations of misconduct: Dugan’s lawyer responds to allegations of discrimination and intimidation



In light of the changes Dugan was implementing, it’s easy to see how she was able to make powerful enemies. But were the divisions deep enough to get senior members of one of the most influential organizations in the music industry to actively organize a coup and fire their first female CEO?

Or is Dugan herself at fault? Although details of the actual allegations of misconduct against her have yet to be confirmed, a source told Variety that an anonymous employee accused Dugan of discrimination, an accusation that should not be taken lightly. Although the circumstances are impossible to guess, it is easy to imagine a white male Academy member accusing Dugan of discriminating against white men as she attempted to restructure the organization.

According to a New York Times report, which did not mention any discrimination, Dugan’s dismissal was sparked by an employee who accused her of having a “bullying style” and took time off.

There is a strange cyclicality in the nature of Dugan’s exit from the Academy, and all of this stinks of corruption, but no doubt Dugan and his lawyers will retaliate harshly. Earlier, Dugan led the Academy to settle a lawsuit in which a former member of a charity associated with the Grammys accused the Recording Academy of being a “toxic boys’ club”, according to the Times; now she can find herself in the middle of a similar trial, fighting against an established power structure that does not want to collapse and ready to do anything to preserve itself.

Dugan’s appointment to this post came about through an incident in which a member of the Academy displayed blatant sexism. She was hired just five months ago after former Grammy chief Neil Portnow resigned following a comment on how female artists should simply “step up” in order to receive more recognition and power in the music industry.

Twelve hours after his dismissal, Dugan’s lawyer issued a statement condemning the Academy, disputing the allegations, and referring to Portnow’s much-criticized comments. “What has been reported is not just about the story that needs to be told. When our speaking ability is not limited by a 28-page contract and legal threats, we will outline what happens when you “step up” at the Recording Academy, a public not-for-profit organization, “he said.

If Dugan was fired for trying to make changes to established ways of thinking, then this so-called “coup” has serious implications both for the Academy and for all major power structures then that they undergo changes towards more diversified and avant-garde models.

A step back in the era of restructuring?



After Portnow’s dismissal, the Academy underwent a series of training and initiatives aimed at solving its problem of diversity and inclusion. A working group led by Tina Tchen, founding member of the Time’s Up movement and former chief of staff to Michelle Obama, was established in 2018 with the intention of appointing 900 new members of the Academy, with a particular focus on women , people of color, and people under the age of 39. This came after a study found that only 21% of the 21,000 members of the Academy were women, and only 28% were people of color.

In December 2019, Tchen’s task force released an overwhelming report on the deeply rooted hierarchies of the Academy. “The chapters have essentially become silos, and this has resulted in a board of directors that is not diverse, is not independent and is perceived by some under-represented members (and non-members of the music industry ) as disconnected, “he concluded.

Dugan also issued a statement following the task force report. “The mission of the Recording Academy is to serve and defend music creators of all genres and from all genres and generations,” she said in December. “We have recently made huge progress and I am proud to announce that our management team is currently 50% female and that the 2019 Academy membership class is the most diverse in our history. However , there is still work to be done. We are deeply determined to continue to implement the recommendations of the Task Force and to build a community truly representative of our diverse and dynamic creators. ”

Although the Academy had made progress, it was clearly not enough to guarantee that Dugan would keep his job. It is also extraordinary that white female executives are still fighting for power in 2018 – and this is indicative of the struggles that people with less power and influence must face in the shadows.

But elevators are anchored everywhere in our American power grids, from our charities to our businesses to our government. And as long as old, established and funded hierarchies run the show behind the scenes, how can we expect to see real change?

As for the Grammys, the show must continue. In the meantime, the chairman of the board, Harvey Mason Jr., will take over from Dugan, and the Grammys will be released as scheduled on Sunday, January 26. It will be hosted by Alicia Keys. Keys had previously expressed support for Dugan, telling Billboard: “Obviously the shit is upside down. There is not enough balance of power. With a woman like Deborah (Dugan) in a leadership position – obviously necessary. (Accommodation) suited me because I knew that many women were nominated and that it was really women for the show. “

