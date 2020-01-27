Grammy 2020: Nick Jonas laughs with food between his teeth

Album of the year.
When we all fall asleep, where do we go? – Billie Eilish
Record of the year
Bad Boy – Billie Eilish
The song of the year
Bad Boy – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
Best new artist
Billie eilish
Best pop solo performance
The truth hurts – Lizzo
Best rap / singing performance
Above, DJ Khaled with Nipsey Hussle and John Legend
Best country pop / duo performance
Dan + Shay
Best comedy album
Dave Chappelle
Best rap album
Igor, Tyler, the creator
Best pop duo / group performance
Old Town Road – Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus
Best traditional pop vocal album
Watch now – Elvis Costello and The Imposters
Best pop vocal album
When we all fall asleep, where do we go? – Billie Eilish
Best dance recording
I have to go on – The Chemical Brothers
Best dance / electronic record
No Geography – The Chemical Brothers
Best contemporary instrumental album.
Mettavolution – Rodrigo and Gabriela
Best rock performance
This Earth – Gary Clark Jr.
Best performance in metal
7empest – Tool
Best rock song
This Land – Gary Clark Jr., composer (Gary Clark Jr.)
Best rock album
Social cues – Cage the Elephant
Best alternative music album.
Father of the Bride – Vampire Weekend
Best R&B performance
Come Home – Anderson .Paak with André 3000
Best traditional R&B performance
Jerome – Lizzo
Best R&B song
Sayso – PJ Morton, composer (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)
Best contemporary urban album
Because I love you (Deluxe) – Lizzo
Best R&B album
Ventura – Anderson .Paak
Best rap performance
Racks in the middle – Nipsey Hussle with Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy
Best rap / singing performance
Superior – DJ Khaled with Nipsey Hussle and John Legend
Best rap song
Much – Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage and Anthony White, composers (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)
Best rap album
Igor – Tyler, the creator
Best Country Solo Performance
Ride Me Back Home – Willie Nelson
Best duo / country group performance
Without words – Dan + Shay
Best country song
Bring my flowers now – Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, composers (Tanya Tucker)
Best country album
While I’m living – Tanya Tucker
Best New Age Album
Wings – Peter Kater
Best improvised jazz solo
Sozinho – Randy Brecker, soloist
Best jazz vocal record
12 little spells – Esperanza Spalding
Best jazz instrumental album.
Finding Gabriel – Brad Mehldau
Best Big Jazz Ensemble Album
The Omni-American Book Club – Brian Lynch Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album
Antidote – Chick Corea and The Spanish Heart Band
Best performance / gospel song
Theory of love – Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, composer
Best performance / song of contemporary Christian music
Only God knows – For King & Country and Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone and Tedd Tjornhom, composers
Best gospel record
Long live love – Kirk Franklin
Best contemporary Christian music album.
Burn the Ships – For the king and the country
Best gospel roots album
Testimony – Gloria Gaynor
Best Latin Pop Album
#ELDISCO – Alejandro Sanz
Best Latin, urban or alternative rock album.
The Evil Want – Rosalia
Best Mexican regional album (including Texan)
Yesterday Forever – Mariachi Los Camperos
Best performance of American roots
Holy Honesty – Sara Bareilles
Best song of American roots
Call My Name – Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan and Sara Watkins, composers (I’m with her)
Best American record
Oklahoma, Keb ‘Mo’
Best Bluegrass Album
Tall Fiddler, Michael Cleveland
Best traditional blues album
Tall, dark and handsome men, Delbert McClinton and self-made
Best contemporary blues album
This land, Gary Clark Jr.
Best folk album
Patty Griffin, Patty Griffin
Best regional roots music album
Good time, Ranky Tanky
Best Reggae Album
Rapture, Koffee
Best world music album
Celia, Angelique Kidjo
The best children’s music album
Archetype of eternal songs for the boy, Jon Samson
Best spoken word album
Become, Michelle Obama
Best comedy album
Sticks and stones, Dave Chappelle
Best musical theater album.
Hadestown
The best compilation soundtrack for visual media
A star has been born
Best soundtrack for visual media
Chernobyl
Best song written for visual media.
I will never love again (film version), from A Star Is Born
Best album notes
Stax ’68: A Memphis Story – Steve Greenberg, album notes writer
Best historical album
Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection – Jeff Place and Robert Santelli, compilation producers; Pete Reiniger, mastering engineer (Pete Seeger)
Best designed album, not classic
When we all fall asleep, where are we going ?, Rob Kinelski and Finneas O’Connell, engineers; John Greenham, mastering engineer (Billie Eilish)
Producer of the year, not classic
Finneas
Best remixed recording
I Rise (Tracy Young Pride Introduction Radio Remix) – Tracy Young, Remixer (Madonna)
Best music video
Old Town Road (Official Movie) – Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus
Best musical movie
Back home – Beyonce