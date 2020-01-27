Grammy 2020: Nick Jonas laughs with food between his teeth

Album of the year.

When we all fall asleep, where do we go? – Billie Eilish

Record of the year

Bad Boy – Billie Eilish

The song of the year

Bad Boy – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Best new artist

Billie eilish

Best pop solo performance

The truth hurts – Lizzo

Best rap / singing performance

Above, DJ Khaled with Nipsey Hussle and John Legend

Best country pop / duo performance

Dan + Shay

Best comedy album

Dave Chappelle

Best rap album

Igor, Tyler, the creator

Best pop duo / group performance

Old Town Road – Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus

Best traditional pop vocal album

Watch now – Elvis Costello and The Imposters

Best pop vocal album

When we all fall asleep, where do we go? – Billie Eilish

Best dance recording

I have to go on – The Chemical Brothers

Best dance / electronic record

No Geography – The Chemical Brothers

Best contemporary instrumental album.

Mettavolution – Rodrigo and Gabriela

Best rock performance

This Earth – Gary Clark Jr.

Best performance in metal

7empest – Tool

Best rock song

This Land – Gary Clark Jr., composer (Gary Clark Jr.)

Best rock album

Social cues – Cage the Elephant

Best alternative music album.

Father of the Bride – Vampire Weekend

Best R&B performance

Come Home – Anderson .Paak with André 3000

Best traditional R&B performance

Jerome – Lizzo

Best R&B song

Sayso – PJ Morton, composer (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)

Best contemporary urban album

Because I love you (Deluxe) – Lizzo

Best R&B album

Ventura – Anderson .Paak

Best rap performance

Racks in the middle – Nipsey Hussle with Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy

Best rap / singing performance

Superior – DJ Khaled with Nipsey Hussle and John Legend

Best rap song

Much – Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage and Anthony White, composers (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)

Best rap album

Igor – Tyler, the creator

Best Country Solo Performance

Ride Me Back Home – Willie Nelson

Best duo / country group performance

Without words – Dan + Shay

Best country song

Bring my flowers now – Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, composers (Tanya Tucker)

Best country album

While I’m living – Tanya Tucker

Best New Age Album

Wings – Peter Kater

Best improvised jazz solo

Sozinho – Randy Brecker, soloist

Best jazz vocal record

12 little spells – Esperanza Spalding

Best jazz instrumental album.

Finding Gabriel – Brad Mehldau

Best Big Jazz Ensemble Album

The Omni-American Book Club – Brian Lynch Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

Antidote – Chick Corea and The Spanish Heart Band

Best performance / gospel song

Theory of love – Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, composer

Best performance / song of contemporary Christian music

Only God knows – For King & Country and Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone and Tedd Tjornhom, composers

Best gospel record

Long live love – Kirk Franklin

Best contemporary Christian music album.

Burn the Ships – For the king and the country

Best gospel roots album

Testimony – Gloria Gaynor

Best Latin Pop Album

#ELDISCO – Alejandro Sanz

Best Latin, urban or alternative rock album.

The Evil Want – Rosalia

Best Mexican regional album (including Texan)

Yesterday Forever – Mariachi Los Camperos

Best performance of American roots

Holy Honesty – Sara Bareilles

Best song of American roots

Call My Name – Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan and Sara Watkins, composers (I’m with her)

Best American record

Oklahoma, Keb ‘Mo’

Best Bluegrass Album

Tall Fiddler, Michael Cleveland

Best traditional blues album

Tall, dark and handsome men, Delbert McClinton and self-made

Best contemporary blues album

This land, Gary Clark Jr.

Best folk album

Patty Griffin, Patty Griffin

Best regional roots music album

Good time, Ranky Tanky

Best Reggae Album

Rapture, Koffee

Best world music album

Celia, Angelique Kidjo

The best children’s music album

Archetype of eternal songs for the boy, Jon Samson

Best spoken word album

Become, Michelle Obama

Best comedy album

Sticks and stones, Dave Chappelle

Best musical theater album.

Hadestown

The best compilation soundtrack for visual media

A star has been born

Best soundtrack for visual media

Chernobyl

Best song written for visual media.

I will never love again (film version), from A Star Is Born

Best album notes

Stax ’68: A Memphis Story – Steve Greenberg, album notes writer

Best historical album

Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection – Jeff Place and Robert Santelli, compilation producers; Pete Reiniger, mastering engineer (Pete Seeger)

Best designed album, not classic

When we all fall asleep, where are we going ?, Rob Kinelski and Finneas O’Connell, engineers; John Greenham, mastering engineer (Billie Eilish)

Producer of the year, not classic

Finneas

Best remixed recording

I Rise (Tracy Young Pride Introduction Radio Remix) – Tracy Young, Remixer (Madonna)

Best music video

Old Town Road (Official Movie) – Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus

Best musical movie

Back home – Beyonce