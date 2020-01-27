Grammy 2020: Billie Eilish, Nick Jonas, Lil Nas X lead the red carpet

The stars came into effect in the Grammys (Image: WireImage)

Billie Eilish, Ozzy Osbourne, Lil Nas X and Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were among the stars that honored the Grammy Awards red carpet tonight.

Alicia Keys will be honored to host the prestigious music awards tonight (January 26) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

And, of course, all eyes were on the red carpet while the stars strolled with their best, biggest and most extravagant outfits on the biggest night of music.

Truth Hurts singer Lizzo, 31, made everyone bend when she arrived at the ceremony, oozing sophistication with a white Versace dress combined with Swarovski crystals and a feather wrap. The singer received the most nominations this year with eight amazing gestures, including the album of the year with Cuz I Love (Deluxe Edition), best new artist and album of the year with Truth Hurts.

After the Grammys last year, Ariana Grande made a grand entrance with a gray Giambattista Valli dress made to measure with a huge tulle skirt and matching gloves.

Ariana will expect to win one of the five awards she is waiting for, including the record of the year for 7 Rings (ironically), the album of the year with Thank U, Next and the best duo / pop group with Social House for their collaboration. Boyfriend.

It was very difficult to miss Lil Nas X on the red carpet, as he put on a bright pink suit with a cowboy hat courtesy of Versace. The 23-year-old rapper is ready for a great night, as he is ready for a large number of nominations and will present his hit single, Old Town Road, on stage with characters such as Billy Ray Cyrus, BTS and Mason Ramsay.

The powerful couple Priyanka Chopra arrived at the awards with Nick Jonas on his arm and wore a bold dress with a deep neckline. The Jonas Brothers will perform during the ceremony and Priyanka will undoubtedly encourage the audience as a proud wife.

Elsewhere on the red carpet, Ozzy Osbourne made his first public appearance on the red carpet after announcing that he is fighting Parkinson’s disease.

The 71-year-old man was flanked by his daughter Kelly and his wife Sharon, with whom he shared a sweet kiss for photographers.

While talking to reporters on the red carpet, Rick Ross paid tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died at age 41 in a helicopter accident with his daughter Gianna.

The rapper said he wanted Kobe and his legacy to be “celebrated” in the Grammy, like the true champion he was.

Some of the first Grammy winners include Beyonce, Billie Eilish, Michelle Obama and Lil Nas X among those who have received awards.

The Grammys will air tonight on CBS in the US. UU. At 8 pm.





