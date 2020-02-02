Graeme McDowell raises the Ryder Cup expectations with the victory of Saudi International

Graeme McDowell placed himself firmly in the frame for a Ryder Cup return after a battle win at the Saudi International on Sunday.

McDowell started the final round with a one-off lead and a final level par 70 in difficult scoring conditions at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club was enough to seal a first European Tour title since 2014.

The win will bring McDowell from 104th place in the world ranking to the top 50, less than a year after the US Open champion 2010 found a low 257th.

Defending champion Dustin Johnson made his second eagle of the day on the 18th to finish two shots behind McDowell on 10 for the tournament, with Phil Mickelson, Thomas Pieters and Gavin Green a step back.

An emotional McDowell fought his tears when he told Sky Sports: “It’s hard to win on a job that doesn’t suit you, but this is a sweet one.

“When my children look at home, I love you and of course my wife. I can’t wait to come home and see them. “

The 40-year-old Northern Irishman added: “A big goal this year was to get back into the top 50, it’s a little faster than I expected. I have worked hard over the past year and a half to try and get myself another get back, just to play against these guys.

“The golf game is in such a great shape, so many great players. It is so exciting to be a top player in the world and I want to be there again.

“I have young children at home and I want to show them that daddy is tough and daddy can do it. I don’t want to have to watch the YouTube videos.”

