The 2019 college football season included 27 new coaches to the FBS programs, and with the year ended, it’s time to rate and rank the hires. Ryan Day of Ohio State and Scott Satterfield of Louisville were considered two of the best rookies of the past season and did not disappoint in their first year at the helm. Day guided the Buckeyes to the BFC playoffs, while Satterfield led the Cardinals to a six-game winning streak improvement. Tyson Helton of WKU, Mack Brown of North Carolina and Chris Klieman of Kansas State also deserve high marks for their first season.

With the season officially on the books, Athlon Sports has classified and rated the 27 full-time hires of coaches from the 2019 Coach Merry-Go-Round.

Grading College Football First Year Coaches Recruited For 2019

1. Ryan Day, Ohio State

Before: 13-1 (8-1)

After: 13-1 (9-0)

Day made sure Ohio State did not miss a beat as he inherited the difficult task of replacing Urban Meyer. In his first season as head coach, Day guided the Buckeyes to 13 wins, a Big Ten championship and a trip to the BFC playoffs. Ohio State won all 13 games by at least 11 points and finished No. 1 in the ESPN SP + ranking for 2019. As expected, Day called the games again for a dynamic attack. The Buckeyes averaged 46.9 points per game and almost seven yards per game (6.94).

Final grade: A +

2. Scott Satterfield, Louisville

Before: 2-10 (0-8)

After: 8-5 (5-3)

Satterfield quickly showed why he was ranked as the top tenant in the 2018-19 Athlon Sports coach carousel. After a disastrous 2018 season under Bobby Petrino, both sides of the ball for Louisville have shown significant improvement in a year in which the program has improved its winning streak by six games. The Cardinals averaged 33.1 points per game (up from 19.8 in 2018) and the defense allowed 11 points less per game than the previous season. Louisville eliminated the Virginia coastal division champion and also beat the Mississippi State to claim the program’s first victory since 2015.

Final grade: A +

3. Tyson Helton, WKU

Before: 3-9 (2-6)

After: 9-4 (6-2)

WKU tied its 2017-18 combined total of nine wins in Helton’s first year at the helm. The Hilltoppers started Helton’s tenure with a surprising 35-28 loss to FCS Central Arkansas’ opponent, but rebounded by winning eight of the last 10 games. This victory included victories against C-USA champion West UAB and Western Michigan in the First Responders Bowl. A solid defense cleared the way for Helton’s first team. The WKU led Conference USA by keeping the teams at 20.1 points per game and only one of the last 10 opponents managed to reach 30 points in a competition.

Final grade: A +

4. Chris Klieman, State of Kansas

Before: 5-7 (3-6)

After: 8-5 (5-4)

It’s never easy to replace a coaching legend, but Klieman has managed to fill in the big shoes left by Bill Snyder. Kansas State improved by three wins from 2018 and tied for third in the Big 12 with a conference score of 5-4. The Wildcats won a big non-conference win at Mississippi State and were the only team to beat Oklahoma in the regular season. Of Kansas State’s five losses, three have reached four points or less. Klieman will have a few holes to fill in 2020, but this rental already looks like a homerun for the Wildcats.

Final grade: A

5. Mack Brown, North Carolina

Before: 2-9 (1-7)

After: 7-6 (4-4)

Brown makes a good start when he sidelines at Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels improved their overall winning streak to five games starting in 2018 and were close to double-digit victories with six losses at seven points or less. The program also ended the season on a high note with three straight wins, including a decisive 55-13 victory over Temple in the Military Bowl. A high-powered attack led by freshman quarterback Sam Howell averaged 33.1 points per game, and the defense showed significant improvement by keeping teams at 23.7 points per game after dropping 34.5 in 2018 With Howell and a charged offense in place, the Coastal Division title is close at hand in 2020.

Final grade: A

Related: Top 25 University Football Far Too Early For 2020

6. Jim McElwain, Central Michigan

Before: 1-11 (0-8)

After: 8-6 (6-2)

The Chippewas have shown significant improvement in the first year of McElwain. Central Michigan made one of the biggest year-long jumps of any program in the country, winning seven more games than in 2018. In addition, McElwain guided the Chippewas to their first MAC West title since 2009 and won a trip to New Mexico. Bowl. McElwain’s track record in attack had a huge impact on this side of the ball. After averaging just 15 points per game last year, central Michigan averaged 30.4 points per game in 2019.

Final grade: A

7. Will Healy, Charlotte

Before: 5-7 (4-4)

After: 7-6 (5-3)

Healy is a rising star in the ranks of FBS coaches and her first season in Charlotte has only increased her stock. The 49ers posted their highest total wins (seven) and the first bowl appearance (Bahamas) in program history last year. Charlotte had a slow start with a 2-5 start, but got stronger as the season progressed with five wins in the last six games. An improved attack was instrumental in the early days of Healy. The 49ers averaged 29.8 points per game, an eight point increase from 2018 (21.7).

Final grade: A

8. Eli Drinkwitz, Appalachian State

Before: 11-2 (7-1)

After: 13-1 (7-1)

Drinkwitz entered one of the best situations for any first-year coach in 2019. Appalachian State sacked 15 starters – including standout quarterback Zac Thomas – from a team that won 11 games in 2018. Drinkwitz maintained or surpassed the pace in some ways by the previous year, when the Mountaineers had beaten two Power 5 teams (North Carolina and South Carolina) and only one win against a Sun Belt opponent had come by a score. Drinkwitz transformed his successful 2019 season into a head coaching position in Missouri.

Final grade: A

9. Hugh Freeze, Liberty

Before: 6-6

After: 8-5

Freeze came back on the sidelines after a two-year absence, guiding Liberty to the program’s first winning record during his short tenure at the FBS level. The Flames have won eight games based on an attack that averaged 32.8 points per game, but the defense has shown significant improvement in keeping the teams at 28.1 per game. In addition, Freeze led the program to his first bowl win, a 23-16 victory over Georgia Southern in the Cure Bowl.

Final grade: A

10. Neal Brown, West Virginia

Before: 8-4 (6-3)

After: 5-7 (3-6)

With Will Grier and David Sills on their way to the NFL, the 2019 season should already be a year of reconstruction in Morgantown. However, Brown was hit by an unexpected attrition on both sides of the ball after spring training, which only added to the challenge in his first year. Despite the players’ high turnover, West Virginia missed a bowl and lost games to Baylor and Oklahoma State by a total of 10 points. Upgrading an offense that averaged just 20.6 points per game and that includes question marks at the quarter level and along the offensive line holds the key to a winning record in 2020 .

Final note: B-

Related: Early Big 12 Predictions for 2020

11. Rod Carey, Temple

Before: 8-5 (7-1)

After: 8-5 (5-3)

Carey was the second coach hired by Temple in the last off season after Manny Diaz left for Miami. The former northern Illinois coach started his tenure on a positive note as the Owls defeated two Power 5 teams (Maryland and Georgia Tech) and eliminated Memphis – the best team in Group 5 – on their way to a departure 5-1. Temple finished 3-4 in the next seven games, including 55-13 against North Carolina in the Military Bowl. Rebuilding a defense ranked third in the AAC will be Carey’s top off-season priority.

Final note: B-

12. Gary Andersen, State of Utah

Before: 11-2 (7-1)

After: 7-6 (6-2)

Despite the return of quarterback Jordan Love and seven starters from a defense that held teams under 23 points per game in 2018, the state of Utah went from 11 wins to seven when Andersen sidelined at Logan. An off-conference calendar that swapped the State of New Mexico and Tennessee Tech for Wake Forest and LSU did not help Andersen, but ESPN’s SP + ranking illustrates how much this team has gone down. After finishing # 21 in 2018, the state of Utah slipped to # 83 last season.

Final grade: C +

13. Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech

Before: 7-6 (5-3)

After: 3-9 (2-6)

The 2019 season was essentially a zero year for Collins. Georgia Tech began a massive transition from optional attack to a more common approach and returned only seven starters from a team that won seven games in 2018. Among the nine losses was an overtime loss to the opponent FCS The Citadel and six other losses by 16 points or more. However, there were signs of progress in the second half of the season. The Yellow Jackets pitted Miami and beat NC State to avoid a winless ACC mark. Collins is a good recruiter and has a plan to get this program on track. After growing pains in 2019, there should be visible progress next season.

Final grade: C +

Related: first ACC projections for 2020

14. Jamey Chadwell, Caroline Coast

Before: 5-7 (2-6)

After: 5-7 (2-6)

Chadwell worked as an interim coach while Joe Moglia took sick leave during the 2017 season, but 2019 was his first full year in charge. The Chanticleers defeated a Power 5 team (Kansas) for the first time as an FBS member and missed a bowl with four Sun Belt losses by no more than 10 points. While the record (5-7) was the same as in Moglia’s last year, Coastal Carolina showed improvement on the statistics sheet on both sides of the ball and seemed to be going in the right direction for the 2020 season.

Final grade: C +

15. Mike Houston, East Carolina

Before: 3-9 (1-7)

After: 4-8 (1-7)

Houston ranked among the best recruits in the 2018-2019 carousel, and despite the 4-8 mark in its first year, East Carolina seems to be trending in the right direction. The Pirates won just one victory (UConn) in the AAC game, but almost made a loss against Cincinnati (lost by three points) and SMU (eight) in November. Jumping to a bowl game will require a major defense boost after East Carolina lost 6.5 yards per game in 2019.

Final grade: C

16. Mel Tucker, Colorado

Before: 5-7 (2-7)

After: 5-7 (3-6)

The Buffaloes seemed to be on the right track for a bowl game at the start of Tucker’s after a 3-1 season start. The three victories included a 52-31 victory over rival Colorado State, a disrupted 34-31 road against Arizona State and an overtime victory over Nebraska. Colorado scored victories in November against Stanford and Washington to stay in the mix for a bowl, but has finished with losses in six of their last eight games. Defense – Tucker’s area of ​​expertise – fell on the statistics sheet, while the offense finished 10th in the Pac-12 in yards per game.

Final grade: C

17. Matt Wells, Texas Tech

Before: 5-7 (3-6)

After: 4-8 (2-7)

The Red Raiders ‘overall winning streak declined by 1 from 2018 in Wells’ first season, but overcoming the injuries of quarterback Alan Bowman and offensive lineman Jack Anderson was not easy. Despite the disappearance of two of the team’s best players, Texas Tech has suffered five of its seven losses to the Big 12 by 10 points or less and three by three points or less. Defense – a long-standing problem in Lubbock – was once again porous. The Red Raiders lost 35.9 points per game and 7.2 yards per game in Big 12 competitions in 2019.

Final grade: C-

Related: Breakout College Football’s first players for 2020

18. Dana Holgorsen, Houston

Before: 8-5 (5-3)

After: 4-8 (2-6)

The combination of Holgorsen’s strong offense and dynamic quarterback Driq King was supposed to put Houston in the running for the AAC title. However, after a 1-3 start, King decided to redshirt the rest of the year and was finally transferred to Miami in late January. The Cougars weren’t as explosive in attack without King, but the defense shared a role in the season’s four wins after losing 34 points per game. With most of the two games back in 2021, Holgorsen – the country’s highest-paid Group of 5 coach – has a chance to bounce back from a disappointing start.

Final grade: C-

19. Manny Diaz, Miami

Before: 7-6 (4-4)

After: 6-7 (4-4)

Diaz’s first season ended with a disappointing three-game losing streak that included losses against FIU, Duke and a no-show against Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl. The dull finish crowned a top-to-bottom start for the Miami native. The Hurricanes lost all seven games by 14 points or less, but also had big wins against rival Florida State and ACC Coastal champion Virginia 17-9. Diaz wasted no time making changes at the end of the season. Miami will have a new coordinator and plan of attack next fall, with Houston’s transfer of Eriq King brought in to be the answer to the quarterback.

Final grade: C-

20. Les Miles, Kansas

Before: 3-9 (1-8)

After: 3-9 (1-8)

Miles gave a much-needed boost to a program that has not won more than three games in a season since 2009. However, the field results were like many of these previous teams. Kansas opened the season by defeating Indiana State but lost to Coastal Carolina in week 2. A week later, the Jayhawks won a superb 48-24 victory at Boston College. Miles’ team clinched a win against Texas Tech in late October to avoid a winless season in Big 12 and was competitive in defeats against Texas (lost by two points), West Virginia (five) and l ‘Iowa State (10). With the departure of several key seniors, the situation could worsen for Miles before improving at Lawrence.

Final grade: C-

21. Thomas Hammock, northern Illinois

Before: 8-6 (6-2)

After: 5-7 (4-4)

Last year’s record 5-7 was only the second time that northern Illinois has finished a season with less than six wins since 2008. Hammock’s first year at his alma mater has won victories from quality in MAC against Western Michigan, Toledo and Ohio, but the Huskies lost against Eastern Michigan and Central Michigan by a combined score of 93-27. Tight losses against Ball State (seven points) and Miami (Ohio) (three) cost the Hammock team six games and a bowl. Defense of northern Illinois slipped from the 2018 version which helped lead the program to a MAC title, but improving an attack that finished 10th in conference scoring for consecutive years is an off-season priority .

Final grade: C-

22. Mike Locksley, Maryland

Before: 5-7 (3-6)

After: 3-9 (1-8)

Maryland made a quick start on Locksley’s return to College Park, beating Howard and Syracuse by a combined score of 142-20. However, the Terrapins have won only one contest in their last 10 games and have scored just 161 points during that period. The program’s only victory in the Big Ten game came against Rutgers, but two more games (Michigan State and Indiana) were decided by no more than six points. Both sides of the balloon left much to be desired. Maryland averaged just 16 points in conference games and dropped 41.8 in clashes with the Big Ten. Locksley is renowned for its recruiting prowess and a few courses are needed to get this program on track.

Final grade: D

Related: first Big Ten forecasts for 2020

23. Scot Loeffler, Bowling Green

Before: 3-9 (2-6)

After: 3-9 (2-6)

Loeffler’s first year saw no improvement in the win column, but Bowling Green had some signs of progress. The Falcons defeated Morgan State 46-3 in the first game and defeated Toledo for the first time since 2009. Loeffler worked as an offensive coordinator in four different positions before taking over at Bowling Green, but that side of the ball had struggling in 2019. The Falcons averaged just 16 points per game – the lowest score since 2000 – and were held down to 10 points or less in six games. Loeffler did not have to come up with an overnight solution and the signing of one of the best MAC recruiting classes for 2020 provides optimism for improvement next fall.

Quality: D

24. Jake Spavital, State of Texas

Before: 3-9 (1-7)

After: 3-9 (2-6)

The state of Texas has made it one of the most experienced formations in college football, but was unable to translate the comeback production into victories during Spavital’s debut. The Bobcats have won two games in the Sun Belt game by a combined total of five points and lost six of their last seven games in total. Both sides of the balloon regressed under the new stick. Spavital’s offense tied for last in the Sun Belt scoring (18.4 points per game), while the defense slipped to sixth (32.6) after allowing 27.7 a game in 2018.

Final grade: D

25. Chip Lindsey, Troy

Before: 10-3 (7-1)

After: 5-7 (3-5)

Troy was one of the biggest disappointments at the Group of 5 level in 2019. After losing only eight games between 2016 and 2018, the Trojans lost seven times in Lindsey’s debut. Despite a productive season for All-Sun Belt first quarterback Kaleb Barker and an experienced squad of a team that won 10 games in 2018, Troy only beat one team with a record of wins and has lost its last two fights by a combined score of 101-16. Defensive struggles were primarily responsible for the regression to five victories. After maintaining teams at 22 points per game in 2018, the Trojans capitulated by 34.8 in 19.

Quality: D

26. Walt Bell, UMass

Before: 4-8

After: 1-11

Faced with a brutal schedule as an FBS freelancer and a depth chart that included only six entries back from 2018, Bell’s debut aimed to build a foundation for 2020 and beyond. The Minutemen defeated Akron on September 28 to claim their only victory of the season. However, UMass was solidly defeated by at least 21 points in its 11 losses. The offense went through three quarter starts and averaged just 19.8 points per game. The Minutemen lacked size and depth in defense, which resulted in a surrender of 52.7 points per game and 7.8 yards per game. Bell will need a few years to get this program on track.

Quality: D-

27. Tom Arth, Akron

Before: 4-8 (2-6)

After: 0-12 (0-8)

With eight winning seasons since 1987 and financial problems, Akron is not an easy place to coach. Arth returned to his original Ohio state after two years with FCS member Chattanooga and inherited a program in need of repair. However, as evidenced by the 2019 season, the Zips are heading towards complete disassembly and reconstruction. Akron finished winless for the first time in program history at the FBS level, with only two of the 12 losses coming by a score. Arth’s track record is offensive, but the results are not satisfactory there. The Zips only scored 15 touchdowns throughout the year, averaging 10.5 points per game and 4.02 yards per game.

Quality: D-