Gracie Abrams 'Stay' Video A Perfect Hit In Hollywood

Scrolling through Gracie Abrams’ Instagram gives you a pretty accurate insight into the life of the 20-year-old singer-songwriter. Inserted next to Family guy The memes, the love of Greta Thunberg and the fangirl images of Clairo are homepun clips of new music presenting Abrams’ delicate voice and his ability to write warm songs.

The video for his latest single “Stay” is also intimate, showing snapshots of Polaroid photos scattered across the floor of a bedroom next to lava lamps and comfortable blankets. The action then moves outside, following Abrams around Hollywood as it hits the beach, finds itself trapped in traffic and takes on a rainbow. All the while, she is singing to try to reconstruct a relationship with major cracks.

“I had to face feelings that I had repressed and refused for a while,” she wrote in an email to FADER. “Staying” helped me do it ”

Abrams plays its first two big titles later this year. See below for dates:

June 2: The Drake Underground, Toronto

June 4: Mercury Lounge, New York