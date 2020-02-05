Govt must do what SC requires, but the politics about Lord Ram must end: congress

New Delhi: Because the Center was confident to oversee the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, Congress said on Wednesday that the government should continue the Supreme Court trial, but Lord Ram’s policy would now must end.

While it pronounced in the Ram Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid title conflict on November 9 last year, the top court had said that confidence had to be built within three months for the construction of the temple where many Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.

Four days before the three-month period expires, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the establishment of a trust of 15 members in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court also ordered that five hectares of land be given to the Sunni Central Waqf Board in Ayodha at an alternative location.

Congress spokesman Gaurav Gogoi said the decision of the government was a result of the Supreme Court ruling.

“The Supreme Court had given all the instructions that the government should follow. The government simply follows the instructions of the Supreme Court. The day the Supreme Court’s judgment was issued, Congress had respected and welcomed it,” he said.

“So the government goes ahead and builds (the temple) that they have to do, it’s their duty. But I only hope that the Lord Ram policy would end,” he said.

The search for votes on behalf of Lord Ram should end because it is a matter of faith, Gogoi said.

“If people want to practice their faith, they will go to the newly built Ram Temple. We don’t need the BJP to tell us and preach about religion, we have our own gods, our own temples, our own monasteries, we practice a lot believe better than BJP practices, “he said.

The BJP practices ‘fake nationalism’ and has ‘fake love’ for religion, especially for the Hindu religion, Gogoi said.

On a rare occasion, Modi spoke in Lok Sabha as soon as the House met at 11 a.m.

“This subject is very close to me as millions of countrymen and I consider it my great fortune to talk about it,” he said.

Since the parliament is in session, the government has decided to inform Parliament about the important decision of the cabinet.

Foreign Minister Prakash Javadekar said it would be incorrect to link the Cabinet’s decision to the polls of the Delhi meeting next Saturday.

