Govt hides Real Picture of Economy: TMC in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Trinamool Congressman Sukhendu Sekhar Ray on Tuesday accused the government of hiding the real picture of the economy and criticized its divestment policy, saying it was on a “beecho (sale) India” mission.

The government is selling PSUs with LIC, which are people’s characteristics, and steps are being taken without inviting suggestions from policy makers and employee unions, he said while participating in the Motion of Thanks debate at the address of the president in Rajya Sabha .

Ray said his party had tabled amendments with a view to making changes to the President’s speech to Parliament, as this does not give a true picture of the economy.

“The president’s speech said nothing about the growth of the economy. It is the first time in history that RBI has changed the growth forecast three times,” he said. According to him, it was 7.4 percent for the previous tax in February, when it was changed to 7.2 percent in April. It was further reduced to 6.4 percent in November and finally 5 percent in December.

“This has never happened in the history of RBI,” Ray said, adding that even the IMF and World Bank have lowered the growth rate. Referring to an OXFAM report, Ray said the combined total wealth of 63 Indian billionaires is higher than India’s total Union budget for the fiscal year 2018-19, which was at 24.42,200 crore.

In addition, the richest one percent of India holds more than four times the wealth of 953 million people who make up the bottom 70 percent of the country’s population, he said adding that inequality in the country has increased.

“The president said nothing about this,” he said, adding that the NSSO, the body that used to come with data, “silenced the government.” Regarding the government’s divestment policy, Ray said it “sells everything.”

Ray claimed that the LIC, which the government wants to mention on the market, has lost Rs 30,000 crore just because it invested in loss-making companies such as Deccan Chronicle, Essar Shipping, Gammon, IL&FS, Bhushan Power, Videocon Industries, Alok Industries, Amtrak Auto, ABG Shipyard, Unitech, GVK Power and GTL etc.

“This was public money,” he said, adding that the money from the insurance business and pension fund was also invested in this company. He claimed that this government is on the mission of

“beecho India” (selling).

Ray called LIC a “golden goose” of the nation and said that steps are being taken without inviting suggestions from policy makers. He claimed that the government uses the name of

Mahatma Gandhi hides his “camouflaged agenda of religious persecution and division” by CAA and NRC.

“They use the name Gandhiji just to mask it … A minister of this government is publicly asking to shoot the people,” he claimed. The government uses tools such as’ section 144,

lathi accuses and trains gas against the people protesting against it with slogans from Azadi. This is to suppress democratic protest without underestimating the significance of Azadi.

“The preamble to the Constitution is violated every day,” he said, adding, “You divide the land.” During his participation in the debate, A Navaneethakrishnan (AIADMK) said that the budget focused on a policy to protect the farming and farming community.

He added that 11 medical colleges were approved in 2019 by the central government for Tamil Nadu, who would have a medical college almost every college. Navaneethakrishnan emphasized the problem of exemption for oil and gas companies from environmental pollution in the exploration of hydrocarbons in the Cauvery delta and says that this could have an impact on the ecological balance.

