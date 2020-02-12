Governors react to Boko Haram’s attack in Borno

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has responded to the attack on suspected Boko Haram insurgents in Auno, a community near Maiduguri.

NGF chairman, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, wrote in a letter dated February 11 to Prof. Babagana Zulum, Governor of Borno State, to the government and people of Borno State about the Sunday attack and described it as unnecessary

DAILY POST reported on Sunday that the Boko Haram Auno insurgents stormed around 9:50 p.m. on Sunday, destroying around 18 vehicles and killing 30 people.

Fayemi said the incident spoke volumes and shows the vulnerability of local people who deserve protection from the government

“It says a lot about the vulnerability of local people, who should be fully protected from the people who bring them to power.

“However, your efforts, Mr. Governor, to demand greater responsibility for the security forces in your state are both commendable and courageous, and indeed are supported by all of your other colleagues.

“I would like to rejoin the government and the people of Borno State with all of our colleagues,” he said.

Fayemi called for the protection of the Borno people, even if he prayed against further attacks in the state and in Nigeria in general.

“And I hope that people are adequately protected and that no further attacks will occur, not only in the state of Borno, but across the country,” added Fayemi.