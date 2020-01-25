Governor of Jammu and Kashmir urges voters to participate in elections to 'bring change'

Jammu: On Saturday, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, GC Murmu, urged the people not only to vote but also to participate in the elections to “bring about change”. “People think why should they participate in the elections, but I invite all of you not only to vote but also to participate in the elections. If you are not participating in the process, how can you make the change you want to see,” Murmu said at an event organized during the 10th National Voter Day in Jammu.

“Your development, your future depends on your ability to choose the right people for the elections,” he added.

Murmu urged young people to participate in the electoral process, saying, “rather than trusting established leaders. Each state has the government it deserves, as a political scientist said.” He also said that the electronic voting machine (EVM) was safe and cited the results of the recent national elections, in which the ruling parties lost, to prove his point.

“There have been many talks about EVMs. But you can see that in many states, governments have changed hands even if EVMs were used in elections. If there had been some kind of falsification of EVM, the government would not have changed, “Murmu told me.

On January 25, National Voters Day is celebrated in the states, districts and polling stations across the country.

