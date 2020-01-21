FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – Governor Ralph Northam was in Franklin County earlier Tuesday for the economic announcement, concerning an investment of nearly $ 30 million and the creation of 56 new jobs in the region, and there he commented on Monday’s Lobby Day in Richmond.

“I think it’s perfectly normal and fair for all of us to stand up for what we believe in. We say that 22,000 people, including many from Virginia and some came from other states. We also had an election on November 5. Over 2 million people voted and you know what? They were talking. They said they wanted common sense law. They said it was enough of this gun violence. “

Governor Ralph Northam

Governor Northam also said that when it comes to common sense legislation, he is referring to things like universal background checks, which he says 90% of Virginians agree with.

LATEST STORIES:

Senate debates rules on President Trump’s impeachment

Governor Northam visits Franklin County, comments on Lobby Day

Trump’s landmark trial begins Wednesday – but Senate must agree on first way to proceed

Virginia Democrats Set aside Proposed Measures To Relax Firearm Restrictions

Roanoke Valley Forecast

Get the latest news, weather and sports on your smartphone with the WFXR News app available on Apple and Android.