Governor Northam declares a state of emergency in southwest Virginia

The picture shows floods on Route 67 in the Tazewell district, as reported by the state police. (Photo courtesy of Virginia State Police)

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Governor Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency due to severe flooding in southwest Virginia.

According to the governor, resources and equipment can be moved to the areas most affected by flooding in an emergency.

“This weather is potentially dangerous and rivers and streams can flood hours after the rain,” Governor Northam said. “I urge all Virginians to monitor forecasts and follow local evacuation orders if necessary. We are grateful to first aiders who are committed to rescuing people from flooded houses and protecting citizens. “

The rest of the governor’s statement reads:

The tsunami has affected homes and made it necessary to save citizens, particularly in southwestern Virginia. Emergency officials reported that more than 500 residents in and around Richlands, Tazewell County, were displaced by floods and had to be rescued from their homes. A number of streets in southwest Virginia are blocked or washed out.

Virginians should not drive on a flooded road as a vehicle only needs 6 inches of water and the roads can be washed out under the flood.

Weather conditions across the Commonwealth are expected to continue for the next 24 hours. State and local officials will continue to monitor weather conditions.

The Virginians should contact the Virginia Department of Emergency Management on Twitter and Facebook for the latest information on preparation. The responsible national weather service office will inform you about the latest weather forecasts, advice, watches or warnings. “

