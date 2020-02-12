Governor Matawalle promises to recover N90 billion from ex-governor Yari

Governor of Zamfara, Hon. Bello Mohammed Matawalle vowed that his government would have to recover over N 90 billion from ex-governor Abdulaziz Yari, who was allegedly rerouted by contract inflation.

The governor took the vow while presenting the interim report to the state project review committee, stressing that he would ensure that the diverted funds were returned to the treasury.

“I have to implement the committee’s report to ensure that everyone involved in the scandal is brought to justice.”

Earlier, the committee chairman, Alhaji Ahmed Zabarma, had informed the governor that his committee had uncovered a large amount of money that was redirected during the administration of Yari.

The chairman of the committee said that Yari’s administration awarded 6,180 contracts between 2011 and 2019 at various locations in the state

“Many such contracts have either been carried out poorly or not at all, while the contract sums have also been inflated,” he said.