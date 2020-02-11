Governor Makinde swears in 5 new permanent secretaries

Governor Seyi Makinde of the state of Oyo swore another set of five permanent civil service secretaries in the state of Oyo on Tuesday.

During the swearing in, the governor urged the new permanent secretaries to view their appointments as an invitation to serve.

He claimed that the appointments were based on merit and qualifications.

The new permanent secretaries include Ms. Atere Aminat Bamidele, Ministry of Education; Dr. Adeyanju Olusoji Alaruru, director of the hospital; Ms. Fasina Adenike Ayobami, Ministry of Finance; Mr. Segun Ajekiigbe, Ministry of Energy and Ms. Grace Olabisi Oderinde, Commission for Teaching.

Makinde urged the new permanent secretaries not to give up their efforts to raise the civil service to a higher level.

“You were called to this position because of your earnings and the fact that you have excellent qualifications for this position.

“Don’t give in. Double your efforts because this government is interested in making civil service a machine room for our development. Yes, we have options. Previous governments chose these options by involving consultants everywhere to help them Doing jobs that officials have been paid for is a double danger, since the government loses money if it pays twice for the same services, and we also lose the fact that people whose job it is from the start lose themselves to take care of our public facilities have been excluded, ”he said.

He urged them to see their appointments as an invitation to serve, and more to serve the state.

“I congratulate you and would like you to see this appointment as a call for further service. I want to see more engagement in the service of the government and the people of the state of Oyo.

“After the dates were announced, I read some comments from people. Some said we had lost public service in Oyo State and we only appoint people as we wish. Of the five of you, I know only one person very well and the rest is only about the documentation that I received.

“I asked the service manager to bring the list of qualified people with me and I also asked some questions. We have people who can justify it because they say that there is usually a separation between government and officials. Some even came to me and said we should get rid of the best people in public service because they are for APC.

“When I asked if they were Oyo Sate Indians, they said yes. I also asked if they could be from the PDP tomorrow if they are for APC today, they said it was possible. So, no one and I repeat, no one will be discriminated against under this government, regardless of your political bias.

“Those who are qualified by the local government and the teaching staff will be promoted to the higher position.”