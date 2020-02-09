Governor Dhankar attacks Mamata over “freely available explosives”

The day after West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said he wanted to work with the state, he attacked the government led by Mamata Banerjee and said explosives were freely available in the state.

“Violence must not be allowed in Calcutta and West Bengal, which are known for their cultural heritage. How can we have explosions in this scenario? It hurts when there is an explosion because one or the other is badly affected. This proves that this part is a free explosives business. How can elections be held without violence? Asked the governor.

West Bengal has always suffered from sporadic electoral violence, be it the Lok Sabha election, the general election or the Panchayat election. Large-scale elections have recently been held in more than five phases while the security forces have been properly deployed to curb violence. Before the general election in 2021, West Bengal is expected to hold civic elections in 110 municipalities including the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) in April this year. These elections are also likely to be held in phases.

The upcoming elections will serve as litmus test for next year’s general election. While the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is trying to stay in power, the BJP hopes to get more seats in the civic and assembly elections after the steep rise in the Lok Sabha election in 2019.