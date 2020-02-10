Governor Bello suspends University VC, Polytechnic Rector for alleged disobedience

The governor of the state of Kogi, Yahaya Bello, has suspended the vice chancellor of the state university of Kogi, Prof. Abdulkadir, and the rector of the state polytechnic, Prof. Mohammed Atureta, for non-compliance with the state government’s guidelines for the uniform cash account.

DAILY POST reported on Sunday that the chief physician of the state Kogi specialist hospital, Lokoja Dr. Ahmed Attah was also suspended for the same reason.

Commissioner Kingsley Fanwo, responsible for information and communication, confirmed the suspension to our correspondent on Monday evening.

The Commissioner noted that the single account policy was introduced in the Ministry of Finance because every cent that went to the state had to be used to meet its financial obligations to the population.

“There has been a circular for some time instructing all departments and parastatal authorities to work under TSA, but for inexplicable reasons they have not followed this policy.

“The government is determined to generate more revenue and close loopholes to deliver on the promises we made to our citizens to do more than in the first half of the year.

“Moreso, we started machines to work out the modalities for implementing the new national minimum wage. To do all of this, we need all of the legitimate revenue we can generate.

“TSA is a guideline that can be used to check corruption in the system. Our administration supports all policies that promote corruption and accountability.

“The suspension of the officials concerned will send a strong signal to others that this administration is important for the implementation of the TSA directive,” he said.

He urged top management of agencies and ministries to fully comply with the new financial guidelines and warned that anyone who wished to do so would not be shielded.