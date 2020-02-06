Governor: Abortion measure would bring Kansas into “Dark Ages” News

TOPEKA, KS (KCTV / AP) – Democratic government Laura Kelly says a proposed anti-abortion amendment to the Kansas Constitution would bring the state “back to the Middle Ages” and called it a political assault on women’s rights that the state will harm business environment.

Kelly, a strong advocate of abortion rights elected in 2018, has no formal role because the legislature controlled by the Republicans is considering voting the proposed amendment for possible voter approval. The measure would overturn a decision of the Kansas Supreme Court last year, declaring access to abortion a “fundamental” right according to the state’s Bill of Rights.

The Democratic governor had a press conference on Statehouse last week after the senate had approved the measure and sent it to Parliament. It is not clear that abortion opponents have the two-thirds majority needed to get the measure in the vote in the August primary elections as planned.

Kelly said the proposed amendment “attacked fundamental American freedoms that should never be voted on”.

“They are fundamental to who we are as a state and as a nation,” Kelly said. “I fear a future in which the legislature chooses to stand between a woman and her doctor. This would throw the state back into the dark middle ages.”

Republicans and anti-abortion groups calling for the amendment immediately called their own press conference to answer the governor. They portrayed Kelly as an opponent of “protection for both women and their babies” because she consistently voted against abortion restrictions as a senator before being elected governor.

“Government Kelly is very concerned about women’s rights. She is concerned about the mother’s heartbeat,” said Senator President Susan Wagle, a Wichita republican who led anti-abortion forces in the debate in her room. “And we stand here as the pro-life community concerned about two heartbeats, the mother and the baby in the womb.”

Kelly did not say whether she would take steps other than publicly to express her opposition to the proposed amendment and to urge legislators to vote against it. But her comments can help Democrats solidify against the measure, making it harder for GOP leaders to get it through Parliament.

The proposed change would give the legislator the power to regulate abortion in its sole discretion, in accordance with decisions of the federal court. Anti-abortion groups and legislators fear that without a constitutional change, the Kansas Supreme Court will remove a series of restrictions that would have or have endured challenges from the federal court.

“We do not prohibit abortions,” said Rep. Susan Humphries, another Wichita Republican, suggesting that the danger of not acting is “unregulated abortion.”

The proposal is modeled on an amendment that the voters of Tennessee added to their state’s constitution in 2014, although the language is not identical. Tennessee Tennessee Lee, a republican, announced last week that he would pursue legislation to ban most abortions.

A similar law from 2019 in Georgia, a growing hub for film and TV production, convicted condemnation of Hollywood writers and celebrities. The law has been blocked by a federal judge.

Kelly said about the Kansas amendment that “will make companies think twice about coming here.”

“This only creates a new hurdle for companies interested in recruiting talented young people for our state,” she said.

