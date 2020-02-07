Governments are taking new measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus

Tour operators that prohibit some passengers from boarding – reports Sarah Dallof from NBC News

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY / NBC News) – Governments and travel companies are now taking new steps in the hope of stopping the spread of the deadly corona virus.

Some cruise lines prevent passengers who have recently traveled to China, Hong Kong or Macau from boarding. And at least one – Royal Caribbean – goes even further. It prohibits passport holders from these locations from boarding as well.

Meanwhile, more Americans who have been evacuated from the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak are back in the United States, where they are quarantined on military bases for two weeks.

“They are classified as an increased risk of exposure, which does not mean that they get sick.” said Dr. Eric Kasowski of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

In Japan a floating quarantine on board the “Diamond Princess”, in which more than 60 people tested positive. Among them are eight Americans.

The novel corona virus has now infected more than 31,000 and killed almost 640 people worldwide.

The death rate in Wuhan, China, where the virus originated, is over four percent.

“People are very scared of even getting sick and definitely don’t go to the hospital because it could be worse than staying at home.” said Ben Wilson, an American who lives in Wuhan.

In the United States, health officials say at least 12 people have done positive tests. The results are pending for dozens more, including four passengers on a cruise ship docked in New Jersey on Friday morning.

“Although the virus poses a potentially very serious public health threat and we expect further cases to continue to occur, the immediate risk to the American public is currently low.” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar.

There is good news in Chicago, where two patients are released from the hospital and go into isolation. The two are looking forward to returning to normal.