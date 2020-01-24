Government websites affected by cyberattack

Certification: Public Sector CC0

The Greek government said Friday that the official government websites of the prime minister, the national police and fire service and many major ministries have been suspended for a while from a cyberattack but have been restored.

Government spokesman Stelios Petsas said early Friday that the widespread denial of service attack, or DDoS, “has led to the malfunction of some websites”. He said the “countermeasures” were successfully implemented, but gave no further details.

Along with the prime minister’s website, the targets of the attack late Thursday included the websites of the Ministries of Public Order, Internal Affairs, Foreign Affairs and Merchant Shipping, as well as the Greek Police and Fire Service.

It was the second cyberattack against government websites in less than a week. Responsibility for the first attack was claimed in an online publication by a group of hackers allegedly from Turkey. Greek officials have not commented on whether they believe the claim is true.

