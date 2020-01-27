New Delhi: On Monday, the government signed an agreement with the Boroland National Democratic Front (NDFB), one of Assam’s formidable insurgent groups, providing a political and economic boon without a separate Union state or territory.

The Bodo Students Union (ABSU), which has led a movement for a state in Bodoland since 1972, and another group called the United Bodo People’s Organization were also signatories to the agreement.

In the presence of the Minister of the Interior, Amit Shah, the tripartite agreement was signed by the chief minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal, at the head of the four factions of the NDFB, the ABSU, the assistant secretary of the Interior Ministry Satyendra Garg and Assam’s chief secretary, Kumar Sanjay Krishna.

The Interior Minister described the agreement as “historic” and will provide a permanent solution to the decades-old problems of the Bodo people.

“This agreement will facilitate the overall development of the Bodo regions, their language and culture will be protected without compromising the territorial integrity of Assam,” he said.

The Interior Minister said that as a result of violence perpetrated by activists in Bodo, more than 4,000 people have lost their lives in recent decades.

Shah said no stone would be left untouched for the development of Assam and the Northeast region.

The chief minister of Assam declared that after the pact, different communities of the state will be able to live in harmony.

Interior Minister Ajay Bhalla said the pact will provide a comprehensive solution to the Bodo problem. “This is a historic agreement,” he said.

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that according to the agreement, 1,550 militants belonging to the NDFB lay down their arms on January 30, an economic program of Rs 1,500 crore will be implemented over the next three years with an equal contribution of Rs 750 crore each from the central and state governments.

The current structure of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) will be strengthened with more powers and its seats will be extended from 40 to 60, he said.

A commission will be set up for the inclusion of villages dominated by Bodo in the BTC and the exclusion of those where Bodos is not a majority.

It was the third Bodo agreement to be signed in the past 27 years when the violent movement for a separate Bodoland state claimed the lives of hundreds of people and destroyed public and private property.

The first Bodo agreement was signed with the All Bodo Students Union in 1993, leading to the creation of an autonomous Bodoland Council with limited political powers.

In 2003, the second Bodo agreement was signed with the militant group Bodo Liberation Tigers, leading to the formation of a Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) with four districts of Assam – Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baska and Udalguri – called Bodoland Territorial Area District (BTAD).

The name of the BTC will be changed to Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The BTC currently has control of 30 subjects such as education, forestry, horticulture but has no jurisdiction over the police, income and general administration, which are controlled by the Assam government.

BTC was created under the 6th annex to the Constitution.

The demand for a separate state for the Bodos has continued in Assam for about five decades and several land groups and activists in Bodo have raised it, causing unrest, protests, violence and numerous deaths.