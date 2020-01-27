The government maintained the interest rates of the General Pension Fund (GPF) and other similar funds for the quarter ending March 2020 without changes at 7.9%.

The economic affairs department, which depends on the Ministry of Finance, has reported that the accumulation of credit funds for GPF subscribers and other similar funds will reach an interest rate of 7.9% for the March quarter.

GPF is a type of pension fund account that is available only to government employees in India. It allows all government employees to contribute a certain percentage of their salary to the General Pension Fund and the total amount accumulated during the period of employment is paid to the employee at the time of retirement.

The interest rate of 7.9% for the period from January to March 2020, effective as of January 1, will be applied to all of the following funds: General Pension Fund (Central Services), Contributory Pension Fund (India), All Services Fund of India, State Railways Provider Fund, General Pension Fund (Defense Services), India Artillery Department Forecast Fund, Workers’ Artillery Factories Employee Fund India, Indian Naval Shipyard Workers ‘Pension Fund, Defense Services Officers’ Pension Fund and Armed Forces Personnel Pension Fund.

GPF interest rates for the previous two quarters (September-December 2019 and July-September 2019) stood at 7.9%. Before that, the rate stood at 8% for the quarter from April to June 2019

Previously, the government had maintained interest rates for small savings schemes such as the Public Pension Fund (PPF) and the National Savings Certificate (NSC), etc., unchanged for the March quarter. In general, the government reviews the interest rate of small savings schemes at the beginning of each quarter of the financial year and then declares the rate in GPF and other schemes.

Maintaining interest rates in GPF and other small savings schemes unchanged was significant since the movement occurred at a time of increasing requests for a reduction in rates in these schemes to match them with fixed deposits in banks. Currently, the interest rate in PPF is 7.9% annually compounded annually, while banks offer between 4% and 8% depending on the amount and holding of deposits.

