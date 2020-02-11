Government launches mobile app for ECG credit on February 18

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, has announced that an app will soon be launched in Ghana that will make it easier for electricity users to purchase prepaid credit.

In a speech at a town hall meeting in Kumasi on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, Dr. Bawumia announced that Akufo Addo’s management will launch the mobile application on February 18, 2020, and after its introduction, Ghanaian Electricity Company customers can purchase prepaid credit via mobile phones.

When this app is commissioned, customers no longer visit

However, sales outlets can directly limit purchases on their smartphones

especially the stress that people go through at night when they run out of credit.

According to veep, this initiative is part of the

Digitization agenda.

“You can also buy units for others.” Now you call people to buy loans for them. “Digitization will reduce a lot of inefficiency and corruption.” Dr. Bawumia noticed.