Government hospital in Bhayandar for issuing disability certificates

Thanks to its elevation from the status of a municipal facility to a sub-district unit led by the state government, the Bharat Ratna Late Pandit Bhimsen Joshi (Tembha) Hospital in Bhayandar will now issue disability certificates for people with disabilities in the twin city.

Recognizing that the existing process to obtain this certificate was lengthy and arduous, people with disabilities had to walk all the way to the civilian hospital in Thane to get the much-needed document The legislator, Narendra Mehta, had the subject in the pursued past months.

In addition to issuing disability certificates, the hospital also evaluates and certifies special children. The certificate of disability is not just a document for a person with a disability (PWD) – it is also an important instrument for using the benefits and rights to which the central government and the state government are entitled according to various appropriate authorization laws. The facility can be used every Wednesday.

“The disabled people and special children had to travel from distant places in the twin city to reach the government hospital in Thane and Mumbai. I am glad that they are relieved now that they can get the certificates here locally, ”said Mehta. According to official information, around 2,700 physically disabled people are registered with the authority. The survey has not only paved the way for an upgrade in services, but will also help with documentation work that has been hampered by the absence of a civilian surgeon, officials said.