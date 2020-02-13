Government does not oppose the funeral of Nnamdi Kanu’s parents – Okiyi Kalu, Abia Information Commissioner,

The Abia state government has reiterated that it has nothing against the funeral of Eze Israel Kanu, father of Biafra’s forbidden leader of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

During a live radio program monitored by DAILY POST in Umuahia, the state capital, on Thursday, Information Commissioner John Okiyi Kalu reaffirmed the government’s willingness to ensure a peaceful and successful funeral for Eze Kanu.

Chief John Kalu warned the troublemakers to stay away from the upcoming funeral as the state government was ready to deal with anyone who will try to break Abia’s peace on Friday.

His words: “The man contributed immensely to the development of the Abia state. From the creation date until now, we are proud of his contributions. However, we recognize that his funeral is largely a traditional event. We will expect a peaceful funeral from Eze Kanu. This funeral is not organized by groups. This funeral is organized by the traditional council of Isiama Afaraukwu Ibeku and indeed the Afara Kingdom.

“They come together to give our eze a proper funeral. Everyone must behave peacefully and in the expected traditional quotation. And we want to reassure the good people of the state of Abia that nobody is afraid. Nothing will happen. It will be a peaceful funeral. All of these scaremakers should go home and sit down. Nobody should be afraid to honor our Eze.

“And I would like to publicly point out that the governor of the state of Abia, His Excellency, Dr.Okezie Ikpeazu, officially condolences the Kanu family. He received an official notification from Nnamdi Kanu about his father’s death and replied with an official condolence letter, and when he was represented by the Afaraukwu Ibeku Development Union, about the street routings leading to our Eze’s house. The governor gave the order to repair this road with kind permission. I was there last night and I saw that they went pretty far.

“The state government has nothing against the funeral of Eze I.O. Canoe. We will take the necessary measures to ensure that the funeral is carried out peacefully. But we want to tell the troublemakers that this is not the time to raise the flag of a group or organization to which you belong. The only recognized groups will be traditional groups. “