Government Brian Kemp can reveal the method for clearing the voice

Earl Gibson III / Getty Images

This week, a federal judge ruled against the governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, in a lawsuit alleging that the former state secretary had stolen the gubernatorial elections of Stacey Abrams by using racial prejudice to clear more than half a million voters from the rollers. It also claimed that those deleted names were not notified of their changed status in the Georgia books.

Journalist Greg Palast delivered the suit in 2018, while Kemp still served in his role as overseer of the same election in Georgia in which he ran. Palast tried legally to put pressure on Kemp to release the lists of names that were deleted, as well as his methods of removing the names from the roles, because he believed that Kemp and the state of Georgia were guilty of a “racist” toxic undermining of democracy. “

In a statement shared with ESSENCE, Palast responded to the statement by saying: “Kemp and the new Sec. of the state of Georgia want to be kept informed of their methods of literally removing hundreds of thousands of young people on low incomes, young people and minorities based on false information. They can no longer hide. This is a huge victory and a precedent for journalists trying to pry off information from guilty officials. “

<noscript><iframe title="Fed Court Ruling Re Kemp and Voter List Purges" class="scribd_iframe_embed" src="https://www.scribd.com/embeds/446301508/content" data-aspect-ratio="0.7729220222793488" scrolling="no" id="446301508" width="640" height="960" frameborder="0"></noscript>

According to the lawsuit, Kemp, in his role as Secretary of State, received names from a “Cross-check program” but never confirmed their authenticity. The names were provided by the now former Secretary of State of Kansas, Kris Kobach (R). Kobach made his name by implementing the Jim Crow-like voter ID laws and helping Donald Trump win Michigan through voter suppression.

MARIETTA, GA – OCTOBER 18: Voters wait in line for up to two hours to vote early at the Cobb County West Park Government Center on October 18, 2018 in Marietta, Georgia. The early vote began on October 15 in Georgia. The Gubernatorial election of Georgia is a close race between Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams and Republican candidate Brian Kemp. (Photo by Jessica McGowan / Getty Images)

In the ruling, Federal District Judge Eleanor L. Ross said that Kemp’s defense against his actions was so weak that no trial was needed. She gave the former Secretary of State 30 days to justify why she would not give Palast access to the information he is requesting. Her final decision will come after careful consideration of his explanation.

SUBJECTS: