Updated:January 21, 2020, 8:16 PM IST

New Delhi: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) approved the increase in foreign direct investment in Bharti Airtel to 100 percent from the 49 percent previously allowed, a company stock exchange presentation said on Tuesday.

The company also has the approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) that allowed foreign investors to have a stake of up to 74 percent in the company.

“Bharti Airtel Limited received approval from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in its letter dated January 20, 2020, to increase the limit of foreign investment to 100 percent of the company’s paid-up capital,” the document said. .

Approval comes a few days before the company has to settle legal obligations of up to almost Rs 35,586 million, of which Rs 21,682 million are license fees and another Rs 13,904.01 are spectrum fees (excluding fees from Telenor and Tata Teleservices).

“… the aforementioned approval read together with the RBI approval of July 3, 2014 granted to the company allows FPI / FII to invest up to 74 percent of the company’s paid capital,” he said.

