Debasish Panda replaces Ravi Mittal, who has been elevated as secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

PTI

Updated:January 25, 2020, 6:24 PM IST

Representative Image

New Delhi: The government nominated Debasish Panda, special secretary of the Ministry of Finance, on the board of the State Bank of India.

Panda was appointed director of the bank’s central board with immediate effect, SBI said in a regulatory presentation on Saturday. Replaces Ravi Mittal, who has been elevated as secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Panda, an IAS cadre officer from Uttar Pradesh of 1987, served in various capacities in both state and central government.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox: subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and YouTube, and stay informed about what is happening in the world around you, in real time.

.