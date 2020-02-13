Gospel musicians, Sinach & husband, dedicate their daughter in the church

The well-known Nigerian gospel singer Osinachi Joseph, widely known as Sinach, recently consecrated her daughter in the church.

In some photos that she posted in her social media handle, she and her husband Joe Egbu were seen accompanied by their daughter during the dedication service.

Sinach shared the photo and wrote:

“I think happiness can sometimes overflow and you can only be thankful forever and just say thank you, sir! #mypreciousgirl 💕💕💕 Many thanks to our friends and family who celebrated with us ❤️❤️ #Repost @joe_egbu

I wish I could increase paternity leave 😁. Our baby was dedicated to JESUS ​​CHRIST yesterday. “

