Gordon Elliott gives Apple's Jade, Delta Work and Samcro entries for Festival Trials Day

Gordon Elliott has the last chance to target runners in Cheltenham before March. Apple’s Jade, Delta Work and Samcro fight for Festival Trials Day.

The top trainer of the big spring meeting in 2017 and 2018 gave the eleven-time winner mare, last year’s RSA Chase runner-up and the hero of Ballymore Novices from 2018 the opportunity to travel early to Prestbury Park.

None of the trios and many of their talented teammates traveled to the track before the main event, but Elliott spied on Cleeve Hurdle, Cotswold Chase, and Timeform Novices’ Handicap Chase on the five-day stage.

Another schedule was already a hit for Apple’s Jade this season, a trip that tracks the triggering factor for her return to Leopardstown over Christmas.

Michael O’Leary and Gordon Elliott were delighted that Apple’s jade had returned to their brilliant best over Christmas

(Image: PA)

While a potential clash with Stayers’ Hurdle favorite Paisley Park is pending for the superstar mare, Delta Work, again in the same Irish card form, could go to court for the Gold Cup.

Delta Work won the Savills Chase on December 28, 2019

(Image: PA)

The Paddy Power Cotswold Chase received nine entries with Santini, Bristol De Mai and De Rasher Counter in the list.

Schieferhaus, Top Ville Ben, Mister Whitaker, Ex Patriot and Alpha Des Obeaux also previously participated in the £ 100,000 competition.

Paisley Park (maroon and blue) wants two wins in a row at galliardhomes.com Cleeve Hurdle

(Image: PA)

If the cap fits, Summerville Boy and L’Ami Serge are in a possible field of 11 for the galliardhomes.com Cleeve Hurdle.

Samcro has the fascinating opportunity to compete for the first time with a handicap over 2 m 4 f, a second class race with 24 participants.

In 2019, the two Trials Day winners, Paisley Park and Frodon, triumphed in their respective races at the festival.