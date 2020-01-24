Gopichand says it is Sindhu's duty to adapt to the busy schedule without complaining

“We are looking for people but we still haven’t found anyone. In an Olympic year with coaching schedules, I don’t think it’s easy to find them,” said Gopichand.

“But we have Park (Tae-sang), so I’m hopeful we will be able to manage but after saying that we are still looking for replacements.” Doubles coach Flandy Limpele recently said that the bad attitude of some players affects the growth of doubles in India.

Asked about his opinion, Gopichand said: “Flanders has expressed its point of view. And I don’t want to go into details.

“But I believe it and I have said it often in the past that we, as a country, have to set up a system and especially when foreign coaches come and they also feel the need for a system in place which talk about nurturing players and development. ”

Speaking of the future of Indian badminton, Gopichand said the next batch would arrive, but stressed the need to invest in the younger generation.

“Over the years, we haven’t really invested in our second generation. And it’s important that we start giving them good exposure and good trainers so that they reach the next level.

“So for me, I think it’s very important that these players start doing well. And we have a lot of juniors in the junior ranks who could and have an opportunity, I’m sure they will arrive.

“For the risk of missing out on a few, I do not want to name many, but many of them in the 15 to 18-19 category, there is a lot of talent in both men and women So I’m sure we can expect good results in the years to come. “

.