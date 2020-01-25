GOP shows little interest in witnesses before critical vote - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

WASHINGTON (AP) – Senate Republicans appear unaffected by the democratic drive for witnesses in impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, although MP Adam Schiff and other House attorneys continued to appeal.

For over three days, the Democrats warned that the senators would regret not having delved into Trump’s negotiations with Ukraine. One of the managers, the chairman of the House Justice Committee, Jerrold Nadler, even said it was “tricky” to vote against further evidence.

However, there is no evidence that the Democrats are persuading four Republicans to break with their party in a critical vote that is expected for next week – the minimum to get a subpoena majority and to prolong a process that for Trump’s acquittal seems to be on the right track.

“As someone who has had very good relationships with many of my colleagues, I was impressed by the short reach and the few conversations that have been held about calling witnesses,” said Delaware senator Chris Coons, a Democrat who already did often there was at the center of bipartisan negotiations.

“I understand that we are in a very biased and divided environment, but I hope that some talks will start. But so far there have been surprisingly few.”

Most Republicans have been firming up the argument that the house should have sued witnesses who refused to testify on Trump’s orders instead of turning to the Senate to enforce their testimony. Others think the case was not convincing enough.

The key testimony that Democrats are looking for is former national security adviser John Bolton, who has been present in many of the episodes investigated in Parliament’s impeachment investigation. Bolton, who often clashed with Trump, refused to speak to house investigators, but said he would testify in a Senate trial.

Republicans have little interest.

“We heard a lot,” said Wyoming Senator John Barrasso, Senate Republican No. 3. “You shouldn’t need any more information to make the final decision.”

A GOP senator facing difficult reelection this year, Colorado senator Cory Gardner, also seemed to reject the idea on Friday when he was standing behind the closing doors of an elevator.

“We have heard many impeachment witnesses,” Gardner said, referring to those who testified in the house.

Republicans privately say they don’t believe that hearing witnesses will pay off politically, even though Trump may contain harmful information. A leading GOP consultant said there was no political advantage to working with Democrats – and no reward in the Senate for picking up on the idea.

A senior Senate Republican said the factual certainty of Trump’s acquittal and the fact that witnesses are unlikely to affect public opinion confirmed their views. Democrats only need a simple majority of the Senate to call witnesses, but two-thirds of the Chamber must vote for a conviction. Both Republicans asked for anonymity to discuss internal party negotiations.

This dynamic could certainly change in a rapidly evolving process in which evidence remains. Democrats hope for a dramatic moment, similar to how late Senator John McCain unexpectedly voted against laws in 2017 that would result in President Barack Obama’s health law being repealed and the bill killed.

And Schiff and the impeachment officials are working to convince the Republicans one by one.

“This is not a trial for a parking ticket or shoplifting,” Schiff told the senators during Friday’s clashes. “This is impeachment against the President of the United States. These witnesses have important first-hand evidence to offer. Parliament wants to call them on behalf of the American people and the American people want to hear what it has to say with an overwhelming majority. “

According to a new poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, about 7 in 10 respondents – including the majority of Republicans and Democrats – should allow top volunteers to act as witnesses. The survey found that the likelihood of the Senate trumping and removing Trump from office is slightly higher in public than the likelihood that it won’t, 45% to 40%. However, a significant percentage of 14% said they did not know enough to have an opinion.

The battle for the witnesses was largely focused on four Republicans: Maine Sen. Susan Collins, a moderate reelection candidate who said she “likely” wanted to hear from them; Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, who said he wanted to hear from Bolton; Alaska’s Senator Lisa Murkowski, who worked with Collins to ensure that witnesses are voted on; and Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander, who has not yet decided how he will vote.

Alexander is considered the least secure of the four. “I think the question is, do we need more evidence? Do we have to hear witnesses? Do we need more documents? Alexander asked on Friday. He said “this question can only be answered” after both the indictment and the defense of the president have finished arguing, probably in the middle of next week.

Collins and Murkowski were also on the agenda late Friday when Schiff repeated an anonymized report that the White House would punish Republicans who voted against Trump.

According to the Democrats, they are only a vote or two away from a trial that could bring a lot of new evidence against Trump. There are 53 Republicans and 47 Democrats in the Senate, and a tie would mean the failure of an application to call witnesses.

Republican resistance to hearing more evidence has angered Democrats, who say the GOP is trying to cover up Trump’s misconduct. The two impeachment charges accuse him of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress after he urged Ukraine to announce an investigation into Democrats. At the time, Trump was holding military aid to the country.

Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, says he does not see a bipartisan group composed to negotiate the witness question, and accuses his Republican counterparts of not standing up against Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell. The GOP leader has strongly supported Trump and signaled that he does not want to extend the process with new documents and statements.

“This place is full of head fakes,” we’ll stand up to McConnell, “Brown said, referring to Republicans.” And in the end it looks like 52 sheep and McConnell. “

