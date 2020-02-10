GOP senators tried to stop Trump from firing Megadonor Gordon Sondland – Mother Jones

On Friday, President Donald Trump took his revenge campaign to a new level when together he removed two important witness witnesses – Alexander Vindman and ambassador from the EU National Security Council Gordon Sondland – from their positions. Trump also removed the twin brother of Vindman from the NSC. The President’s actions caused immediate outrage, including apparently from some Republican legislators. Yeah, sort of.

According to a New York Times article this weekend, a group of GOP senators, including Susan Collins (Maine), Martha McSally (Ariz.), Ron Johnson (Wis.), And Thom Tillis (NC) “tried to stop Trump” from firing Sondland. The senators argued privately against White House officials that the view of such a movement would be terrible and that Sondland would instead be allowed to leave on its own terms, the Times reported.

But the Times story still contained a remarkable piece. According to the newspaper, these same senators had no objection to the removal of Vindman, who was escorted from the White House security guards on Friday:

The senators have not expressed the same concern about Colonel Vindman, who is viewed less sympathetically by the President’s allies. Republicans considered some of Colonel Vindman’s comments openly political in his testimony, and at least felt it was untenable that he should remain in the staff of a president with whom he broke so openly.

At first glance, the idea that Vindman “could be viewed less sympathetically” than Sondland is difficult to understand. Sondland seemed to be an incompetent ambassador who had essentially bought his position by donating $ 1 million to Trump’s inaugural commission. He played a leading role in pressure on Ukraine to investigate Trump’s political enemies and was forced to revise his testimony to the congress after initially omitting important details. Vindman is a war veteran from Iraq, recipient of Purple Heart and Ukraine, who reported Sondland’s nefarious activities to White House lawyers and then endangered his own career by witnessing.

At the second blush, however, it is quite clear why Republican senators considered Vindman ‘less sympathetic’ than Sondland: the former EU ambassador is a Republican mega-donor.

Let’s start with Tillis. According to FEC records, Sondland has donated more than $ 38,000 to the various Tillis political committees since 2016. As the Oregonian explained last year:

Sondland donated to Tillis for the first time in 2016. In the same year, Sondland and (his wife Katherine) Durants foundation donated to Duke University in Durham, North Carolina for the first time. Duke received $ 1.7 million from the foundation for the next three years. Both Sondland and the children of Durant are now attending school … Tillis introduced Sondland at the Senate confirmation in June 2018 about his appointment as ambassador to the European Union. He cited Sondland’s family history as the child of Jewish immigrants who escaped Nazi Germany, his business experience, and his ability to build relationships and manage competing interests.

“I would also like to tell you that he is a man of great character and a great mentor for two of his children who had the sense to go to a school in North Carolina,” Tillis said.

Sondland has not donated directly to Collins, Johnson or McSally. But in recent years, he has donated more than $ 68,000 to the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which supports GOP Senate candidates. And it happens, Tillis, Collins and McSally all suffer from heavy re-election battles this fall.