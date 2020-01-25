GOP Senators Outrage Ship's 'Head on a Pike'

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Senate Republicans said impeachment prosecutor Adam Schiff insulted her during the trial by repeating an anonymous report that the White House would punish Republicans who voted against President Donald Trump.

Schiff, who made final arguments for the prosecution, held up Republican senators when he asked that Trump be removed for abusing his power and hindering Congress. He argued that doing anything else would mean getting the President Republican Senate to ignore his pressure on Ukraine for political aid.

“CBS News reported last night that a Trump confidant said key senators were warned:” Vote against the president and your head will be on a pike. “I don’t know if that’s true,” said Schiff.

After this remark, the generally respectful mood in the Senate changed. The Republicans on the other side of the chamber groaned, gasped, and said, “That’s not true.”

“Not only have I never heard the head on the pike,” Collins said in a statement, “I also do not know a Republican senator who has been threatened in any way by anyone in the administration.”

It was not immediately clear what effect Schiff’s comment would have on the forthcoming witness voting and the final question of whether Trump should be removed from office. Democrats need the support of at least four Republicans to vote on the calling of witnesses, and Schiff’s arguments were clearly against persuasive GOP senators for three days.

When Schiff heard the Republican protests and was watching Collins, he paused and said, “I hope that’s not true. I hope it’s not true. “

But the Republicans were already put off.

“He lost me there,” said Republican moderator Lisa Murkowski, Senator from Alaska, according to her spokeswoman for the ship’s remark. She denied hearing what the network reported about the White House. Ship’s call, she added, “was unnecessary.”

Another moderate politician, who can be re-elected this year, is one of the few Republican senators who have expressed their willingness to testify in impeachment proceedings.

She had listened carefully to Schiff’s presentation and written down some of his points. When he made the “pike” comment, she looked directly at Schiff and slowly and repeatedly shook her head back and forth. When he finished his speech and interrupted the hearing, GOP Sens. John Cornyn of Texas and John Barrasso of Wyoming made their way to their place. Collins shook his head again and said, “No.”

Senator James Lankford, R-Okla., Told reporters that the CBS report was “completely wrong.”

“None of us were told that,” he added. “It is insulting and humiliating for everyone to say that we are somehow living in fear and that the President has threatened us all. ”

Associate press writers Lisa Mascaro and Matthew Daly contributed to this report.

