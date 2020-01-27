Once again, President Donald Trump’s test on Fifth Avenue for other Republicans has become a little more difficult.

The term refers to Trump’s bragging in 2016 that he could “shoot someone on Fifth Avenue” without losing support from his political base. In the past five months, revelations about his conduct of Ukrainian politics have presented a real and continuous test of this proposition.

At the end of last week, Trump was about to get his absolution votes from Senate Republicans who did not even want to hear new testimony. Now, a New York Times report that Trump specified his “counterpart” directly to then-national security adviser John Bolton has added a jolt of uncertainty to the prospect of a summary acquittal.

Three years of GOP deference to the president suggests that Trump will finally pass, whether or not the Senate seeks Bolton’s testimony and other new evidence. Nine out of 10 Republican voters approve of his professional performance and oppose his dismissal, unlike most other Americans, according to a recent CNN poll.

And that hardly represents a single test of GOP compliance. Throughout the Ukrainian fury, Republican lawmakers deployed the political equivalent of a curved but non-breaking defense in football.

Republicans faltered at first when a whistleblower in the intelligence community complained that Trump had distorted U.S. foreign policy at the expense of a vulnerable ally for personal political gain. Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina admitted that the evidence of “quid pro quo” investigative assistance would be “very concerning”.

The President’s own words – over the phone with the President and directly to reporters after the scandal broke – corroborated the whistleblower’s complaint. The same was true of public statements by his acting White House chief of staff and sworn testimony from several diplomats and national security officials, both career public servants and appointed by Trump.

But by the time the Democrats in the House presented their impeachment cases at the Senate trial last week, elected Republican officials had regained their partisan orientation.

They expressed their boredom after three days of careful democratic arguments. After Trump’s attorneys offered a discreet two-hour opening statement – concluding that “the president did absolutely nothing wrong” – Graham said the House case was “destroyed”.

In reality, Trump’s defense so far has nibbled at the edges of democratic evidence without touching the heart. And real-time developments continue to pose new challenges for the GOP.

After senior deputy director of the House Adam Schiff invoked a CBS News report that Trump had threatened defectors from defectors, the Senate Republicans took an ostentatious offense. Trump then supported Schiff’s argument by warning the Californian Democrat that he “had not yet paid the price”.

Trump’s attorneys over the weekend insisted that no witness had direct evidence that Trump had conditioned military aid to Ukraine on the announcement of investigations into the Biden. Then the New York Times reported, and CNN confirmed, that Bolton’s next book says that Trump told him exactly that.

There can be no assurance that Bolton’s testimony would significantly change the calculations of Republican senators. Fox News commentator Brit Hume pointed this out two weeks ago, acknowledging that most Republican senators already believe that Trump has imposed consideration even if they would not admit it publicly.

Trump’s legal team has prepared a safety net anyway. Even if Democrats prove that Trump abused his power, according to former Harvard professor Alan Dershowitz, the Constitution does not make it an impenetrable offense.

The tribal imperatives of modern Republican politics almost certainly do this for Trump to avoid a Senate conviction. Thus, both parties see the effects of the trial on voters more important than on the Senate.

In the past week, polling averages have shown only a slight increase in the share of Republicans and grassroots independents who support Trump’s dismissal. Trump’s approval rating hasn’t gone down, and Republican strategists don’t expect it.

“There are no indecisives here,” said GOP pollster Neil Newhouse.

Yet media coverage of the impeachment trial, although largely limited to cable television, drew more public attention than the previous stages of the scandal. This increases the risk of ripple effects.

“Those who follow him are likely to talk about it,” said Democrat pollster Diane Feldman. “It will have at least a residual effect. And with the current level of partisan polarization, the residue can be quite significant. “

In addition, the joker of Bolton’s potential testimony injects a new risk for the Republican senators who share the ballot with Trump in November. Even those who ultimately acquit the president of their party are faced with the judgment of their constituents as to whether they made the right decision.

“The most important thing is not the result,” said Democratic pollster Geoff Garin, “but how voters think they got there.”