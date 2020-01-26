Explosive New York Times report detailing unpublished draft manuscript of former national security adviser John Bolton added new uncertainty to this week’s crucial vote to determine whether the Senate should subpoena witnesses and documents in the President Donald Trump’s recall proceedings, several GOP sources said.

Citing several people to describe Bolton’s unpublished manuscript project, The Times reported that Bolton claimed that Trump told him in August that he wanted to continue providing military aid to Ukraine until the country assists in investigations of Democrats – including former Vice President Joe Biden.

Before the report, GOP leaders were confident that they would defeat the vote this week. But now it’s less certain, according to three GOP sources.

“Voting on witnesses was always going to be difficult,” said a source involved in the strategy. “History clearly shows it again.”

Trump’s purported statement, as described by Bolton, would directly link the freeze on US military aid to the President’s requests that Ukraine announce investigations of its political rivals – undermining a key pillar of the defense of impeachment from the President that the two circumstances are not related.

Lead House Director of Indictment, Representative Adam Schiff, tweeted Sunday evening that “Bolton directly contradicts the President’s defense core.”

“For a fair trial, senators must insist that Mr. Bolton be called to testify and provide his notes and other documents,” he said.

Once the Senate has heard arguments from Trump’s defense team, there will be up to 16 hours of senator’s questions in writing, followed by four hours of debate on the appropriateness of summoning witnesses and documents. After the debate, the Senate will vote. If this motion gets 51 votes, the Senate could go ahead with other votes to determine who to subpoena, including Bolton.

If 51 senators then vote to summon Bolton, the Senate resolution says that he must first be removed from office in private. After that, the Senate should decide to have him testify in public.

This means that the trial could be in limbo for some time if the Senate decides to summon Bolton, particularly given the legal battles that could ensue from any potential White House attempt to block the testimony. But if the Senate rejects the first motion to summon witnesses and documents, Trump could soon be acquitted.

Democrats quickly highlighted the Times report to reinforce their calls for Bolton to testify.

In a joint statement, the seven officials who removed the House said the revelations confirmed “what we already know”.

“The Americans know that a fair trial must include both the documents and the witnesses blocked by the president – it starts with Mr. Bolton,” the statement said.

Calling on Trump’s Ukraine to conduct a “cover-up”, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi tweeted that “the Senate’s refusal to call on him, other relevant witnesses and documents is now even more indefensible”.

These feelings were echoed by the leader of the Senate minority Chuck Schumer. “It is up to four Senate Republicans to get John Bolton, Mick Mulvaney and the others with direct knowledge of President Trump’s actions to testify during the Senate trial,” Schumer tweeted.

This story was updated with additional context on Sunday.