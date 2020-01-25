GOP opposition likely blocks new 'Netflix tax' in Kansas | news

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The opposition of leading Republican legislators in Kansas appears to have doomed the democratic government. Laura Kelly’s plan to tax streaming services, e-books, and film and music downloads like most other states.

Kelly and other Democrats see it as basic fairness. Consumers who buy or rent a DVD of their favorite Star Wars movie or go to the cinema pay the state sales tax of 6.5%, but not if they stream or download the same movie.

The idea is hardly new: Thirty-three states have some form of such a tax, according to the Tax Foundation, a conservative think tank based in Washington.

Republicans in GOP-controlled Kansas legislation, however, strongly oppose the idea, arguing that such a tax is little supported by the public. The Republican Association of Governors ridiculed Kelly this week as “liberal Laura” and suggested that she “lead the way” in finding new ways to pull dollars out of people’s pockets. Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning, a Kansas City Republican, said Thursday that Kelly’s proposal was “dead on arrival.”

“Why should we tax Baby Yoda?” Said MP Nick Hoheisel, a Wichita Republican, referring to the popular character from the Disney + series “The Mandalorian”. “I would never do this to Baby Yoda.”

Kelly’s proposed state budget estimates that Kansas would collect $ 29 million annually from the “Netflix tax”. Kelly proposed, after years of struggles from Kansas and other states, to adjust state revenue increases laws to accommodate the increase in the popularity of online shopping.

Under Kelly, the State Department of Revenue imposed the country’s most aggressive policy last year to levy taxes on online sales. All online retailers must register, collect the tax, and transfer the revenue to the state.

Nevertheless, sales tax is not levied on digitally downloaded or streamed products. A consumer who orders a hard copy of Stephen King’s latest novel online pays the tax, while someone who downloads the same novel as an e-book does not.

The proposed “Netflix Tax” is only a small part of Kelly’s proposed $ 19.8 billion spending plan for the next fiscal year. There is no need to fund programs or balance the budget as Kansas expects July to begin with $ 1.1 billion in cash reserves.

Despite the Republican opposition, Kelly sticks to her proposal.

“It’s a question of fairness for our brick-and-mortar stores on Main Street,” said Kelly. “When I go online and buy tickets to the theater in Westridge (Mall, Topeka), I go in, I do.” watch the film, i don’t take it home, but i did pay sales tax on the ticket. “

Other Democrats smell like partisan politics behind the Republican opposition. Some GOP conservatives have argued that Kansas should remove the VAT exemption, although they would do so to keep the 6.5% tax rate in check or even lower it.

Wichita Democrat Tom Sawyer said the “Netflix tax” is not new and “something we need to do.”

“People buy things differently than before and our sales tax system is out of date,” he said. “The governor says so they are suddenly against it.”

Michael Lucci, vice president of the Tax Foundation for Government Projects, said Kelly’s proposal was a step toward fairness to broaden the base of taxation. But he said a bigger step would be to expand taxation “more holistically” rather than “one industry at a time”.

“Then you could also lower this (tax) rate,” he said. “How to get a better overall tax code.”

But in Kansas, the problem is simple for many Republicans.

First, House majority leader Dan Hawkins said “everyone is streaming” and would pay the tax. In addition, during her 2018 campaign for the governor, Kelly promised not to increase taxes, despite advocating higher spending on public schools and social services.

“It’s a tax increase,” said Hawkins. “How many people want to vote for a tax increase? No.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.