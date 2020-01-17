Certification: Public Sector CC0

Google’s parent company Alphabet saw its value rise to $ 1 trillion for the first time on Thursday, making it the fourth US technology company to hit the milestone.

Shares in the online giant rose 0.76% on the day to reach $ 3 billion at the end of the trading session.

The Silicon Valley team is joining Apple, which first hit $ 1 trillion in 2018 and on Thursday presented a valuation of about $ 1.38 trillion. and Microsoft, currently valued at about $ 1.26 trillion.

Another tech titan, Amazon, rose above the $ trillion mark in September 2018, but has since fallen to about $ 930 billion.

Google is the leading internet search engine and produces the popular Android mobile operating system.

The alphabet, formed as a holding company in 2015, has other units working on “moonshot” programs, such as Waymo in standalone cars and truly for the life sciences.

The company announced last year that Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai will also take over as CEO of Alphabet, prompting speculation about whether a new restructuring is planned.

Pichai’s offer has allowed Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin to move away from the day-to-day business of the company.

