Google’s Black History Month is a Hit on Social Media

Classrooms, at the Grammy Awards last night, got Google early and kicked off the commercial Black History Month – and social media couldn’t get enough of it. Featuring the best that #BlackExcellence has to offer, the commercial proves how important black people are to American history and culture.

The premise of the ad shows all the “most” searched categories – which in turn happens to be covered by all black people. The most sought after solo single was Prince from the 1984 movie “Purple Rain,” the most sought-after live performance by Beyoncé from the 2018 Super Bowl half-hour show, the most sought after EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) is John Legend and the most sought after female poet is Maya Angelou.

However, that’s not all. Google gives you a taste of more #BlackExcellence by also featuring the most sought after basketball dunk Michael Jordan, the most sought after tennis player, of course, Serena Williams, the most sought after gymnast Simone Biles and the most sought after athlete Lebron James. Black ballerina Misty Copeland was also identified.

As soon as the ad dropped, social media exploded with endless praise for Google’s ad, as it showed how much we as black people have done and continue to perform in almost every industry in the country.

Following the sadness of Kobe Bryant and his son Gianna Bryant over the helicopter crash hours earlier, Google’s Black History ad came just in time to try to bring some positivity.

