In recent times, Australia saw one of the largest and unprecedented forest fires develop on its soil, which has so far claimed thousands of animal lives, including koalas, kangaroos and kangaroos.

The situation saw its deadliest phase in the last three months, with the furious fire that enveloped acres and acres of flora and fauna.

In a data recently published by Google Trends, it shows that in the last three months and “since the beginning of the #Bushfire season in Australia, interest in the search for #ClimateChange has increased.”

THREAD: Since the beginning of the #Bushfire season in Australia, interest in the search for #ClimateChange has increased. 1/5 pic.twitter.com/W9TrNqhOwP

In another tweet, Google revealed that the debate to determine “the underlying causes and severity of fires” has also seen increased interest in the search for # Hazard Reduction.

But the debate about the underlying causes and severity of fires has also seen increased interest in the search for # Hazard Reduction. 2/5 pic.twitter.com/GQirwpDsQi

According to The Guardian, the Australian Prime Minister had claimed that forest fires are the result of persistent climate change. However, conservative media agreed to disagree with their approach to a poorly managed ‘risk reduction’, which deals with the process of cleaning forest floors by prescribed and controlled shots.

In more tweets, Google said: “Disinformation disseminated online through bots has fueled, in part, interest in # Risk Reduction in Australia in recent months, but what impact has this had?”

However, he later revealed: “We cannot share exact numbers, but we can show you how the search interests of these topics compare. In short, Australians are constantly looking for #ClimateChange over # Hazard Reduction.”

The erroneous information disseminated online through bots has fueled, in part, the interest in #HazardReduction in Australia in recent months, but what impact has this had? 3/5

We cannot share exact numbers, but we can show you how the search interests of these topics compare to each other. In short: Australians constantly look for #ClimateChange more than # HazardReduction4 / 5 pic.twitter .com / HsbH8bZvFH

Finally, in a graphical representation, Google exhibited how since October 2019, climate change searches skyrocketed more than risk reduction, which is “more than four times the daily average of ‘risk reduction'”.

The average daily search interest in “climate change” is more than four times the daily average of “risk reduction” in the last three months in Australia. 5/5 See our embedded table here: https://t.co/Y1AQWErtWN#dataviz #ClimateChange @f_l_o_u_r_i_s_h pic.twitter.com/E7ZHESloBp

