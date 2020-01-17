Google to a billion dollars: how a garage startup was transformed into an omnipresent leviathan

In 1999, Larry Page and Sergey Brin offered to sell Google to a rival internet search engine for $ 750,000.

The couple worked in a garage for two cars in the suburbs of California at that time, using a computer server made of Lego. However, despite their modest circumstances, they claimed to have found a way to make the world’s information “universally accessible and useful,” and wanted to take advantage.

The suitor was Excite: at that time, the second largest search engine in the world, surpassed only by Yahoo! – But CEO George Bell decided it wasn’t worth it.

“I think the decision we made at that time, with what we knew, was a good decision,” Bell said in a 2015 interview. “I guess it’s ridiculous to say that now.”

Within five years after the $ 750,000 settlement failed, Google was made public with a valuation of $ 23 billion. Just over 20 years later, it is now worth $ 1 billion.

Google’s initial 2004 public offering valued the company at $ 23 billion. Now worth more than 40 times that amount (The Independent)

For some, it is one of the greatest success stories of free market capitalism of the 21st century. For others, it is one of the biggest failures: a sinister and insidious leviathan whose original goal of providing information to people is now perverted by the search for profit towards a new goal of taking people’s information.

For 20 years, the most famous phrase in Google’s corporate philosophy was “Don’t be evil.” But in 2018, amid privacy scandals and antitrust allegations, the company silently removed the preface to its corporate code of conduct.

The company is no longer simply a search engine, it has long since become a technological giant that ranges from ultra-powerful artificial intelligence to drone delivery services.

It is also no longer called Google, after a restructuring of 2015 that made it a subsidiary of Alphabet.

It is estimated that Alphabet employs around 100,000 people worldwide (The Independent / Google)

Under this umbrella, the company now has almost monopolies in almost every aspect of online life. Your Chrome web browser has a 63 percent market share, while your Android mobile operating system is used in almost 90 percent of all smartphones.

Their maps tell people how to get there, their email service allows them to communicate and their music and video application is the most popular entertainment platform in the world.

Google has announced hundreds of acquisitions in the last two decades (The Independent)

And all this seemingly free. But as the saying goes: “If you are not the customer, you are the product.”

Google is one of the two companies, together with Facebook, that together get more than half of all digital advertising money, much of which is acquired by targeting web users with ads that use the personal data they have collected .

The rise of the company has inevitably led to privacy concerns, fueled by several data breaches and scandals in recent years. The company was the first to be a target of regulators under the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which led to a fine of € 50m (£ 44m) in 2019. (That was a year before that was also at the receiving end of the largest EU each fine: $ 5 billion for antitrust violations).

Privacy International warned last year that Google is creating a “default surveillance environment” that is “harmful to personal identity and dignity and leads to discrimination and exclusion.”

Google’s vast data collection operation has been frequently criticized by privacy advocates (The Independent)

The enormous power and reach of Google has led to calls to be broken, with Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren among those who claim that she has grown too much.

“The big tech companies today have too much power over our economy, our society and our democracy,” he wrote in a blog post last year. “They have swept the competition, used our private information for profit and tipped the field of play against everyone else.”

Last month, Brin and Page resigned as company bosses, saying in a letter to Alphabet shareholders that they were “deeply humiliated” by the growth of their small research project. And despite the scandals and threats of regulation, creation shows no signs of slowing down.

