Google Pixel phones can get a longer battery life if the Ultra Low Power mode comes on Android

The Ultra Low power mode function can land on Pixel devices with one of the Android 11 beta versions.

Image for display

Google Pixel users may be looking forward to an even better battery life on their phones. That is, when the Ultra Low Power Mode rumors become a reality. Google is expected to add a new “Ultra Low power mode” to Android sometime this year, perhaps with the final release of Android 11 in H2 2020. According to 9to5Google, the Ultra Low power mode on Pixel devices with one of the Beta versions from Android 11, in the near future. A code change, which has been noted, has generated speculation that this feature is part of the Pixel 5 smartphone. The final release of Android 11 and the Pixel phones of the fifth generation are expected later this year.

In a tweet, Mishaal Rahman of XDA developers suggested that “the feature will save more energy than the existing” low power “mode because it will limit the user experience of the device, probably limiting which apps you can access . You can find a similar function in many OEM skins. ”From now on there is no official confirmation from Google about what this feature is and whether it is expected to be part of the Android operating system soon. In the meantime, the battery saving mode currently available on Pixel devices is changing a few things to save your battery. When switching to this mode, the phone’s theme switches to dark mode, apps cannot run in the background, and app battery charge and location data are not shared when the phone’s screen is off, all of which are combined to the phone battery.

