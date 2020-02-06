Google Meena, a new AI chatbot, naturally wants to be in making small talk

With technology that prevails in almost every part of life, we often conduct our entire day conversations with artificially intelligent algorithms. Think of when you asked Siri to identify a number for you, or Alexa to translate a particularly difficult Hindi word, or even the Google Assistant to read a message you’ve just received. Although all of these functions usually work well as stand-alone questions, these speech-based conversations do not sound entirely natural, or they flow to the flow as they would if you were to ask a fellow person. This is exactly what Google Meena, the latest AI chatbot from the research department, wants to achieve.

In essence, Google Meena differs from other chatbots on the market due to the complexity of the conversations it is capable of. As human beings, our brains are contextually aware of topics and can intelligently gauge aspects such as the tone of a conversation to continue a dialogue. This is still a distant dream for AI digital assistants. For example, ask Alexa from Amazon how many runs Virat Kohli has scored in the previous cricket match and this will probably give you the correct answer. However, if you follow this up with a second question of “Did he play well?”, Then you are probably dying, saying Alexa, “I don’t know what that is, but I could look it up for you.” Occasionally Alexa may also play a song called “Well” from one of the linked streaming services, or in the worst case it will lead you to an Amazon list of a book titled “Play Well.”

Such conversations are clearly not very natural. Daniel Adiwardana and Thang Luong, senior research engineer and scientist (respectively), provide a rather detailed technical explanation of Meena in Google, writing: “Meena (is) an end-to-end trained neural conversation model of 2.6 billion parameters We leave see that Meena can make conversations that are more sensible and specific than existing state-of-the-art chatbots, such improvements are reflected in a new human evaluation metric that we propose for open-domain chatbots, called Sensibleness and Specificity Average (SSA), which elemental but important attributes for human conversation. Remarkably, we demonstrate that perplexity, an automatic metric that is directly available for all neural conversation models, strongly correlates with SSA. ”

In simpler language, Meena is built on a larger amount of data, calculated through more complex networks and ways to structure sentences. Although the full technical explanation, figures and parameters can be found here in Google’s blog, it is more interesting to note how large such AI algorithms are. Due to its ability to resolve complications, Meena is the first version of an AI engine that can have a full conversation with you – even what we humans call “small talk.” This allows you to ask the assistant: “What do you think of Richard Ashcroft?” Instead of giving “It’s not my thoughts that matter, it’s yours”, an engine like Meena is likely to be able to add context and give its own opinion.

This is also what adds aspects such as personality and depth to an AI engine – abstract concepts that have so far remained away from the robots. Aside from episodes of Black Mirror, the development of AI is progressing towards a more advanced implementation of natural language processing and more complex neural networks that strive to emulate the human brain. Samsung’s Neon, the artificial man, is such an early drop in a haystack that is scarce now, but will certainly grow in the future. However, this raises many questions about the use of such technologies, and raises the need to discuss the huge impact on mental health and safety that technology of such status entails. Several research reports have noticed the impact of natural voice assistants on people, and although there are many positive anecdotes, careful security is required before such tools become mainstream.

Adiwardana and Luong have stated that Meena’s performance was focused solely on showing specificity and sensitivity, and future research projects would examine aspects such as personality and factuality of information. For now, however, Meena seems to be somewhat adept at a first attempt at cows and calves, although that is by no means the level of burglary from your neighbor.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.