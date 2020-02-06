New Delhi: Google Maps released a new look and product updates on Thursday to mark the mapping of the world over the past 15 years.

More than 1 billion people are now turning to Google Maps to see and explore the world, the company said.

The new Google Maps icon is based on an important part of the tool from the start – the pin – and represents the shift it has made from reaching the destination to discovering new places and experiences.

New product updates announced by Google include features that keep users informed when they use public transportation.

Google introduced overcrowding predictions last year to show users how crowded their buses, trains, or subways will be from previous trips.

With the new functions, users can check in advance whether the temperature is classified as colder or warmer by previous drivers.

In regions where the transit systems have identified women’s departments or carriages, the new update will help publicize this information, along with whether other passengers adhere to it.

“We will begin rolling this out globally in March, although availability may vary by region,” Dane Glasgow, vice president of product at Google Maps, told reporters via video conference from Google headquarters in Mountain View, California.

Google Maps starts its journey as a navigation tool and focuses on improving people’s experiences and helping them discover new places. It has five easily accessible tabs: Browse, Commute, Save, Contribute, and Update.

“In the coming months, we’ll be expanding Live View and testing new features, starting with better support when you’re looking for a place. You can quickly see how far and in which direction a place is.” “Said Glasgow.

Google introduced Live View last year to help people quickly decide which path to take when starting a walking route with Google Maps.

“By combining real-world Street View imagery, machine learning, and smartphone sensors, Live View on Google Maps shows you your surroundings with the overlayed instructions in augmented reality,” said Glasgow.

Live View uses augmented reality (AR), artificial intelligence and your smartphone camera to display the surroundings with the overlaid instructions.

However, since the use of Street View in India is restricted, it can take a while for Indian users to use the Live View feature in the country.

“The world is constantly changing – new roads are being added, bus routes are being changed and natural disasters are changing accessible routes. This is why a map has to be updated, comprehensive and accurate. Major breakthroughs in AI have changed our approach to map creation and helped us bring high quality Maps and local information move faster to more parts of the world, “said Jen Fitzpatrick, senior vice president of Google Maps.

“For example, together with our data operations team, we manually tracked common building outlines and then trained our machine learning models to recognize building edges and shapes. Thanks to this technology, we have as many buildings as shown in the last few years in the past year 10, “said Fitzpatrick.

Google Maps has mapped more than 220 countries and exposed information for around 200 million locations and businesses.