Google Maps New update brings new design, shows, local trends and more

Google is celebrating the 15th anniversary of Google Maps with a handy new update. From yesterday, Google started rolling out a new update for Google Maps, which is expected to be introduced on both Android and iOS platforms. The update brings a handy redesign of the Google Maps interface, which now offers five tabs in the lower main menu of the app, instead of three. The new design focuses on helping people discover content, getting recommendations, and discovering trending events and locations through the Google Maps app.

To help this, Google Maps now has five tabs: Explore, to help you get an idea of ​​nearby places, Commuter Traffic for standard navigation services, and Saved for all most visited locations and favorites locations. The fourth tab, Contribute, helps you contribute to specific locations that you visit in the city by writing reviews of places, restaurants, and other destinations. The last tab, Updates, is more like a community feed from Google-certified local experts and publishers who identify and recommend trends in the most requested places in the city.

In addition to this redesign, the new Google update also contributes to information about public transport through crowd sourcing, which should improve information about public commuting. For example, Google Maps can now show how busy the metro is. As Google notes in its blog, the update may also provide information about specific details, such as which compartment of the metro is reserved for women. To keep things more interesting, Google has for a limited time introduced a theme-themed car theme that goes with you as you navigate, like a little Easter egg to celebrate 15 years of Google Maps.

The update should already be deployed in your Google Maps app, and those who have not yet received the update are requested to check their devices and update the app manually. In the future, Google has also stated that it will improve the overall capabilities of its apps, such as the augmented reality features of the Live View mode of Google Maps.

