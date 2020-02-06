Google Maps marks the 15-year milestone with new functions

Photo credit: CC0 Public Domain

Google Maps was on the road for 15 years on Thursday and presented new functions for the popular mobile app that have helped to guide navigation into the digital age.

The technology giant marks the opportunity with a new look and product updates, the vice president of product Dane Glasgow said in a blog post.

Google has dominated the navigation app market in recent years. However, the latest updates seem to be ahead of the challengers, including Apple, which has recently revamped its own map application.

Google Maps’s “Explore” tab shows reviews and details about restaurants, shops, theaters, and other venues, using location detection features on smartphones.

A commute tab in the map application promises to provide efficient routes to or from work, regardless of whether people are using or using public transportation.

Google has over a billion active users per month for its app, has mapped more than 220 countries and territories, and offers live traffic information in 171 countries.

The app was also a disinformation target, and according to Google, three million fake company profiles were deleted by users in 2018 alone.

Last year, Google added a feature that predicts how crowded a bus, train, or subway will be.

Transit treats have been improved to take into account whether buses or trains are hot or cold. Accommodation for people with disabilities and whether there is security on board.

Get help from users

“This useful information comes from previous drivers who have shared their experiences and, if available, is displayed next to public transport,” said Glasgow.

Further insights into transit traffic will be introduced next month. Availability varies by region and local transportation company.

A new “Updates” tab in the app shows “must-see” points that attract attention and allows users to chat with companies to get answers to questions.

“We are also updating our appearance with a new Google Maps icon that reflects the evolution we have undertaken in mapping the world,” said Glasgow.

Previously solid red “pins” that indicate card positions are now made up of the four colors that are used in other Google logos.

A playful “party car icon” will soon appear, replacing the blue dot that users now see when navigating.

Apple Challenge

Apple recently completed the launch of a revamped map app in the U.S. to question Google’s smartphone navigation software.

Apple has spent years rebuilding the application. The cars drove millions of kilometers to map roads after a version released in 2012 became so problematic that it triggered a rare public apology from CEO Tim Cook.

Maps should be launched in Europe in the coming months.

Apple Maps has functions similar to Google Maps, e.g. B. Images of places taken at street level and artificial intelligence to check the status of flight reservations noted in email boxes or calendars.

