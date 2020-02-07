Google Maps unveiled a new look and product updates on Thursday to map the world of the past 15 years. More than 1 billion people are now turning to Google Maps to see and explore the world, the company said. The new Google Maps icon is based on an important part of the tool since the very beginning, the pin, and represents the shift it has made from bringing people to their destination to help them discover new places and experiences .

We are celebrating our 15th birthday with a fresh look. A new icon and everything you need at your fingertips with five handy tabs, starting today on Android and iOS. https://t.co/EE3dTV5Vno # GoogleMaps15 pic.twitter.com/5WzgeEuv04

– # GoogleMaps15 🎈 (@googlemaps) February 6, 2020

One of the new product updates that Google has announced were features that help people stay informed when they use public transportation. Google introduced crowds predictions last year to help users see how busy their bus, train, or metro is probably based on journeys from the past. With the new features, people can check in advance whether the temperature is considered by the older riders as on the colder or warmer side.

2005 ⏩ 2020. # GoogleMaps15 pic.twitter.com/cm6wKQdk6y

– # GoogleMaps15 🎈 (@googlemaps) February 6, 2020

In regions where transit systems have designated women’s sections or carriages, the new update helps this information together with or other passengers adhere to it. “We’re starting to roll this out globally in March, although availability may vary by region,” Dane Glasgow, Product Vice President, Google Maps, told video reporters from Google’s headquarters in Mountain View, California.

Google Maps begins its journey as a navigation tool and focuses on improving people’s experiences while helping them discover new places. It has five easily accessible tabs: Explore, Commuting, Saved, Contributions, and Updates. “In the coming months we will expand Live View and test new options, starting with better help when searching for a place. You can quickly see how far away and in which direction a place is,” Glasgow said.

Google introduced Live View last year to help people quickly decide which way to go when they start a walking route with Google Maps. “By combining Street View’s real-world images, machine learning and smart phone sensors, Live View in Google Maps shows your environment with the directions in augmented reality,” Glasgow said.

Live View uses augmented reality (AR), artificial intelligence and your smartphone camera to show the environment with the overlapping directions. Because the use of Street View in India is limited, it may take a while for Indian users to use the Live View feature in the country.

“The world is always changing, new roads are being added, bus routes are being changed and natural disasters are changing accessible routes. That is why a map needs to be updated, expanded and accurate. Major breakthroughs in AI have transformed our approach to making maps and helping us bring high-quality maps and local information faster to more parts of the world, “says Jen Fitzpatrick, Senior Vice President, Google Maps.

“For example, we worked with our data operations team to manually track common building contours and then trained our machine learning models to recognize building edges and shapes. Thanks to this technology, we have charted as many buildings as we did in the past year. previous 10, “said Fitzpatrick.

Google Maps has mapped more than 220 countries and surfaced information for around 200 million places and businesses.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh .