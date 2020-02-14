Google makes 1,000 new high-resolution satellite images available in Earth View

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Google has conquered the market by providing the public with high-resolution aerial photos of the most breathtaking landscapes on earth.

The global technology giant expanded its Google Earth View collection by over 1,000 new images on Tuesday and increased its collection to over 2,500 images, product manager Gopal Shah said in a blog post.

“Earth View started easily enough – a curiosity that was followed by the curious. Over the decade, several limbs have sprouted from this tiny seed, and today millions of people around the world have seen these images,” said Shah.

Saavy Tech users who like to use beautiful landscapes as backgrounds and screensavers for phone and computer screens will appreciate the update. The images are “optimized for today’s high definition screens – with brighter colors, sharper images and resolutions up to 4K,” said Shah.

Images from satellites of Yellowstone National Park, the Red Sea in Sudan, and the salt ponds in San Francisco Bay are just a few of the samples that are available in the Earth View app on Google Chrome for Android or through a Chrome extension install in your browser, according to CNN.

There is also an interactive exhibition on Voyager from Google Earth.

Shah said he came up with the Earth View concept ten years ago when he was looking down on the salt ponds from an airplane.

“As an amateur photographer, I instinctively took a screenshot of the landscape that is now clear on my laptop. And with that simple action, Earth View was born,” said Shah.

Visit Google Earth View to see the entire collection.

