Google is working on a new operating system with the code name ‘Pigweed’

So far there is not much to do about what Pigweed is all about, except for a few entries in Fuchsia and Chromium codes.

Google is quite skilled at working on mysterious operating systems without a clear public implementation or even a production future. For a long time, confusion and rumors persisted about Google’s Fuchsia OS, formerly called Magenta. Now it seems that Google has a new, mysterious operating system in the making and it is rather oddly called “Pigweed.” The presence of the operating system has hardly been noticed, without giving a clear hint about what it could be for. Spotted as a trademark application with the United States Patent and Trademark Organization (USPTO), the trademark application suggests that at some point Google is considering a use case for Pigweed, or at least he thinks so.

Little is known about Pigweed from Google, at least not for the time being. Even its determined biological significance does not refer at all to ongoing technology projects that are known to us – what could a nutritious, edible plant mean as an operating system? As we have often known, the naming of an operating system may not be fully linked to the target, and this beats the purpose of searching for clues within the name of a single word.

Interestingly, 9to5Google suggests that Google referred to Pigweed twice – once in the Fuchsia OS code repository and the second time in the Monorail issue tracker used by Google’s Chrome engine and some other platforms. Neither gives us any real clues as to what Pigweed’s purpose is, except for the description of the single line in the trademark filing that says it is “computer control software.” In today’s world, that can literally mean an OS for absolutely everything.

Google has long been expected to unveil a renewed version of Chrome OS that helps to eliminate the latter from its apparent flaws. It is quite possible that Pigweed could be an early working name for such a future operating system that drives Google’s laptops. It is also likely that Pigweed will somehow support the company’s Fuchsia OS, especially as Fuchsia is expected to be an all-round OS that also plays a role in the company’s IoT portfolio.

