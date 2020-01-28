Google is targeting CA for whales, words and wellness

Google said it is developing ways to artificially use whale tracking as part of efforts to protect endangered species

Google on Tuesday looked at efforts to put artificial intelligence to good use, from protecting whales to breaking language barriers.

The internet giant unveiled projects to AI workshops a week after Google chief Sundar Pichai was urged to adopt a “proportional approach” to technology regulation.

Among the demonstrations Tuesday was a “bioacoustic” project that uses AI to help scientists, governments and nonprofits track down endangered species.

Two years ago, Google partnered with the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to track turtle whales, using AI to recognize whale sound in the sound captured by underwater microphones.

Google announced on Tuesday an alliance with environmental groups to monitor the endangered killer whales in the Salish Sea using AI.

“We trained a deep neural network that automatically detects orcas immediately and sends alerts to Canadian port managers,” Google said.

Another AI team has shown that Google’s translation software that already allows smartphones to serve as interpreters is being stepped up to enable a new feature to transcribe what it says in real time and deliver results in text.

“With this, your Android mobile phone will virtually become a near-real-time device for long-distance translators,” Google said.

Google’s AI efforts include infusion cables, headphone cables, drawstrings or other textiles with gesture detection capabilities that could allow compression or bending devices to be managed electronically.

Google engineers are also exploring the use of AI to help diagnose medical conditions, such as detecting signs of cancer or eye disease in scans.

Pichai, also head of Google’s parent company alphabet, argued before a think tank in Bruegel that companies like his own company – a glorious $ 1 trillion world – should take the floor as governments formulate policy of AI.

AI is considered an area where developments and applications are at risk of overcoming regulatory measures, unless the authorities act quickly.

“There is no doubt in my mind that artificial intelligence needs to be regulated,” Pichai said, stressing that Google wants to “deliver our experience, experience and tools as we face the inevitable tensions and compromises”.

Google chief urges “proportionate” SA regulation

